Knights preview: Team makes goalie decision for Kings game

The Golden Knights’ 7 p.m. meeting against the Los Angeles Kings is “probably the biggest game of the year,” according to right wing Jonathan Marchessault.

The Golden Knights’ goaltender situation somehow added both clarity and intrigue before Thursday’s 7 p.m. against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Laurent Brossoit will start in a key matchup with Los Angeles over longtime Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick. That Brossoit got the nod in a game that could all but clinch home-ice advantage for the Knights in the first round provides a pretty good hint of what the pecking order is in the crease.

There’s still a chance things could be shaken up again, however. Injured goaltenders Logan Thompson and Adin Hill worked on a separate ice sheet while the rest of the team practiced Thursday morning. That the two are skating is a positive sign, but it’s unclear when or if they’ll be healthy enough to get back in the mix.

The Knights have three regular-season games remaining after Thursday.

“The clock is ticking,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’re balancing trying to get them cleared and medically able to play, then some appropriate reps and some game time, but we’re also getting ready for the playoffs. Right now, that’s the hand we’re dealt and we’re doing the best we can.”

For now, the Knights will roll with Brossoit in a game with massive playoff implications. Right wing Jonathan Marchessault called it “probably the biggest game of the year.”

A regulation win would move the Knights six points ahead of third-place Los Angeles, reducing their magic number for home-ice advantage in the first round to one. They would also push their lead on second-place Edmonton back to three points with three games remaining.

A regulation loss by the Knights would keep them only one point ahead of the Oilers and two in front of the Kings. It would keep home-ice advantage and a third division title in six years still in doubt.

Cassidy is making a few changes for the game. Rookie left wing Pavel Dorofeyev was elevated to the first line with Marchessault and center Jack Eichel. Right wing Michael Amadio will rejoin the lineup on the second line and bump Nicolas Roy to fourth-line center. Center Teddy Blueger will draw out as a healthy scratch.

The Knights are 1-2 against Los Angeles this season, losing the last meeting 5-1 at home on Jan. 7. The Kings play a passive style in the neutral zone that can cause opponents problems if they try to play through it. It allows Los Angeles to generate turnovers in the middle of the ice and create chances in transition the other way.

The Knights played into their hands last time, so their focus this time around is taking a more patient approach and leaning on their forecheck in the offensive zone.

“I don’t think we’ve given them once this year our best game,” Marchessault said. “They’re a really good team. They’re a tough team to play against. We’ve had good battles in the past few years. It’s going to be a good game.”

Knights vs. Kings (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -120, total 6½

Knights record: 48-22-8

Kings record: 45-23-10

Head-to-head: Knights 1-2-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Pavel Dorofeyev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

Ivan Barbashev — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Ben Hutton — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Laurent Brossoit

