Knights’ preview: Team to face Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Reaves

The Golden Knights will reunite with two of the most popular players in franchise history when they play at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, celebrates after right wing Ryan Reaves, left, scored against the San Jose Sharks, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights, after spending an off day bonding with their fathers’ trip guests at the Saint Paul Curling Club, will get to see more familiar faces Thursday.

The Knights will reunite with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and right wing Ryan Reaves during their 5 p.m. game with the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, two of the most popular players in Knights history.

Fleury is expected to start after goaltender Filip Gustavsson was in net for the Wild’s 4-1 loss in Dallas on Wednesday. Fleury, who won the 2021 Vezina Trophy with the Knights, is 1-0 against his former team. He made 30 saves in a 2-1 win Jan. 8, 2022, when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Knights, according to NHL.com. The rookie, fresh off his first All-Star Weekend, is 0-1-2 in his past three starts and 1-4-2 in his past seven.

The Wild are scuffling, losing two straight games and five of seven. But Minnesota has been a tough out for the Knights. They’re 7-11-1 against the Wild overall and 2-7 in Xcel Energy Center.

The only active buildings the Knights are worse in are Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena (1-4) and Arizona’s Mullett Arena (0-1).

Tuesday’s 5-1 win in Nashville does provide reasons for optimism, however. The Knights’ offense roared back to life with an impressive game from the new line of left wing William Carrier, center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Phil Kessel. The dads also continued to provide good luck. The Knights are 6-0-1 all time on fathers’ trips.

They will have to hope that good mojo continues Thursday. Otherwise, the Wild have shown they can be a pesky foe.

Knights at Wild (5 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Wild -120; total 5½

Knights record: 30-18-4

Wild record: 27-19-4

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 2-1 last season)

