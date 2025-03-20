Knights preview: William Karlsson expected to return to lineup

Golden Knights center William Karlsson is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against the Boston Bruins after missing the past two months with a lower-body injury.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) breaks his hockey stick while trying to force the puck across the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson is a game-time decision, but he’s expected to play Thursday against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Karlsson, out since Jan. 20 with a lower-body injury, skated on the third line with Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith the past two days.

“It’s always better to get some team practices in rather than skate by yourself,” Karlsson said. “It’s been good.”

Smith and Karlsson, two Original Misfits and longtime linemates, will skate together for the first time since the Knights won the Stanley Cup on June 13, 2023. Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins two weeks later.

The Knights reacquired Smith in a trade with the New York Rangers on March 6. Since then, Cassidy has said the likely plan is to put Smith and Karlsson back together on a line.

Smith said it was “surreal” playing with Karlsson again. Karlsson said he got “goosebumps.”

“Ever since (the trade) was done, I’ve been itching more to come back, even more than I wanted already,” Karlsson said. “Hopefully we get some games in together and have some fun out there.”

This is the second time Karlsson is returning from a lower-body injury this season. He missed the first eight games of the season and most of training camp after aggravating a hamstring injury that limited him in the playoffs last season.

“It’s been a couple games of not playing. A little bit more than I’m used to,” Karlsson said. It’s been frustrating, but you learn from it and come back stronger.”

How he stayed positive? “I have a lot of good teammates and staff around that keep me happy.”

Coming off a 20-game absence, it’s going to take time for Karlsson to get back up to speed. Cassidy said his return, in the immediate, balances the forward lines a little more.

“He’s always going to be an excellent 200-foot player,” Cassidy said. “In that respect, I’m comfortable putting any line over the boards. He helps with that.”

The Knights (39-20-8) are coming off a rough end to their four-game road trip, losing to Buffalo on Saturday and Detroit on Sunday.

Thursday’s game against the Bruins (30-30-9) begins a stretch of three games in four days at T-Mobile Arena. The Red Wings will be in town Saturday, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

The Knights defeated the Bruins 4-3 on Feb. 8 at TD Garden in the final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Goaltender Adin Hill will start for the Knights.

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Nicolas Roy

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Nic Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

