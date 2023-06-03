Knights preview: ‘Work is just about to start’ with Cup at stake

The Golden Knights open the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at 5 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. A fast start could be key to both sides.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) blocks the puck before it reaches goaltender Adin Hill (33) while Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) attempts to score during overtime in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights open the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at 5 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A long banner hanging in the T-Mobile Arena lobby should remind the Golden Knights what’s at stake the next two weeks.

It’s of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, then still with the St. Louis Blues, holding the Stanley Cup aloft with sparks flying in the background after his team’s victory in 2019. He wasn’t the only Cup-winning captain on display in the Knights’ home building. There were images of last year’s winner in Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog and historic champions like Detroit’s Steve Yzerman.

The Knights are four wins away from joining that group. They stormed through the Western Conference with a 12-5 record to reach their second Stanley Cup Final in six years. The only thing standing in their way from immortality is the Florida Panthers, who they will face starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s pretty cool because nobody on our team is content with where we’re at,” left wing Brett Howden said. “We’re not settled with anything. It’s been a lot of fun up to this point, but the work is just about to start.”

Florida isn’t the foe most would have expected to come out of the east.

The Panthers are only the third team in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) to reach the final as the lowest seed in the playoffs. They’ve had to earn their spot opposite the Knights. The Panthers are the first team ever to face four of the league’s five best teams in terms of point total in one postseason. So far, they’re 12-4 against Boston, Toronto and Carolina. Florida has also won 11 of its past 12 games.

“There’s no fluke in me sitting in this seat, my teammates sitting here around me,” said right wing Matthew Tkachuk, the second-leading scorer in the playoffs with 21 points in 16 games. “We didn’t do it the easy way, that’s for sure.”

Both franchises are fighting for their first Stanley Cup.

The Knights lost in five games to the Washington Capitals their first appearance in the final in 2018. The Panthers were swept by the Colorado Avalanche the one and only time they made it this far in 1996.

A fast start could be key for each side. The winner of Game 1 holds a series record of 63-20 (.759) in the final, though the Knights lost four straight after taking the opener in 2018.

The Panthers should come in fresh. They’ve had nine days between games after sweeping the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. The Knights have only been off for four days since winning Game 6 against the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Teams with at least eight days off before the first game of the final have a 4-1 record in Game 1 and a 5-4 series record.

“There’s a bunch of challenges being off nine days and there’s a list of things that could be negatively affect your hockey team,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “It’s just a fact. But I will take the rest based on what we had gone through and where we were at, every day.”

Now, the wait time is over for the Panthers and the Knights.

They’re ready to go. The Stanley Cup itself made an appearance on the NHL Network stage at media day Friday at T-Mobile Arena, with the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP sitting alongside it. Both teams can only look and not touch for at least the next few days. But one of them will get to experience the lift of a lifetime.

“We’ve been close for so long,” center Chandler Stephenson said. “Just broke through. I think everybody was hungry from last year and years before. Now that it’s here, I think everybody’s looking forward to it.”

Knights vs. Panthers, Game 1 (5 p.m.)

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -130, total 5½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Nicolas Roy

Michael Amadio — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

William Carrier — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Panthers’ projected lineup:

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Anthony Duclair

Nick Cousins — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Ryan Lomberg — Eric Staal — Colin White

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Radko Gudas

Sergei Bobrovsky

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.