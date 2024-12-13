Knights rally past Jets in OT to win 4th straight
The Golden Knights won their fourth straight game Thursday thanks to an overtime goal from a member of their top line.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored with 1:15 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday for their fourth straight win.
Left wing Victor Olofsson tied the game with 1:49 remaining in regulation with a five-on-three power-play goal. Right wing Keegan Kolesar also scored for the Knights (19-7-3), who won their eighth straight game against the Jets.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.