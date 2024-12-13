44°F
Knights rally past Jets in OT to win 4th straight

Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) and Vladislav Namestnikov (7) defends against Vegas Golden Kn ...
Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) and Vladislav Namestnikov (7) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Nikita Chibrikov (90) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill ( ...
Winnipeg Jets' Nikita Chibrikov (90) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) as Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) who a ...
Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) who attempts a wraparound during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz (26) collides with Winnipeg Jets' Ville Heinola (14) duri ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Alexander Holtz (26) collides with Winnipeg Jets' Ville Heinola (14) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Nikita Chibrikov (90) ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Nikita Chibrikov (90) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops a backhander by Vegas Golden Knights' Tom ...
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops a backhander by Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Ville Heinola (14) collides with Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy, back, during ...
Winnipeg Jets' Ville Heinola (14) collides with Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy, back, during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) who ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) who attempts to get his stick on a rebound during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) as Jets g ...
Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) as Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) saves a shot during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) covers the angle against Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Con ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) covers the angle against Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) saves a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Tanner Pe ...
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) saves a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Tanner Pearson (70) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Victor Olofsson (95) d ...
Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Victor Olofsson (95) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9) chases down a loose puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin ...
Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9) chases down a loose puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi (13) tries to break around Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin ...
Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi (13) tries to break around Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Victor Olofsson (95) d ...
Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Victor Olofsson (95) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) watches a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights duri ...
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) watches a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2024 - 7:42 pm
 

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored with 1:15 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday for their fourth straight win.

Left wing Victor Olofsson tied the game with 1:49 remaining in regulation with a five-on-three power-play goal. Right wing Keegan Kolesar also scored for the Knights (19-7-3), who won their eighth straight game against the Jets.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
