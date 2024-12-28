3 takeaways from Knights’ win: PK shines in Hertl’s return to San Jose
The Golden Knights scored four third-period goals to defeat the San Jose Sharks on Friday night in Tomas Hertl’s return to SAP Center.
The Golden Knights’ penalty kill has typically been a strength.
It wasn’t the first half of this season, but it shined when it needed to Friday.
The Knights scored two short-handed goals 23 seconds apart early in the third period and defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3 at SAP Center on Friday.
Defenseman Brayden McNabb scored 1:03 into the third just 13 seconds into a Sharks power play. Center Jack Eichel soon added another goal to help turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead.
Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored 4:20 after Eichel to snap an 11-game goal drought. Left wing Brett Howden added an empty-net goal with 32 seconds remaining to cap off the Knights’ fifth straight win.
Captain Mark Stone and defenseman Noah Hanifin also scored, while goaltender Adin Hill made 23 saves. The Knights (24-8-3) picked up their ninth win in 10 games and their 14th comeback victory of the season, the most in the NHL.
The game continued a strong stretch for the penalty kill.
The Knights are 27-for-31 since Nov. 25 after going 3-for-3 on Friday. They were just 33-for-44 their first 21 games.
The Knights started strong Friday and took a 1-0 lead 6:58 into the first period on a transition goal by Hanifin. The Sharks tied the game with a fortunate break when defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin’s point shot bounced off Hill’s right pad and into the net with 5:20 left in the first.
Stone gave the Knights the lead back 3:27 into the second, but San Jose center Macklin Celebrini — the first overall pick at June’s NHL draft at Sphere — forced a turnover in the neutral zone and set up teammate Will Smith 2:26 later.
The Sharks then took the lead when right wing Tyler Toffoli banked a shot below the goal line off defenseman Nic Hague and into the net with 4:03 left before the second intermission.
The Knights made sure the bounce was forgotten with their short-handed flurry early in the third period. They improved to 6-7 when trailing after two periods, which is the second-best record in the NHL.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
1. Hertl’s return
Left wing Tomas Hertl played 18:26 in his first game back in San Jose since he was traded to the Knights in March.
Hertl, who played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Sharks, was greeted with a video tribute prior to the game and a rousing ovation from the fans.
2. Getting away from their game
Stone said during the second intermission he felt the Knights got away from their game. He was right.
The Sharks dominated on the forecheck in the middle 20 minutes. The Knights got back to their ways early in the third period by being advantageous on the kill and aggressive on the forecheck.
3. Dorofeyev’s redemption
Dorofeyev, 24, had a tough day at the office most of Friday. He and Howden were on the ice for all three of San Jose’s goals.
They managed to turn things around in the third period. Dorofeyev took a feed from Howden, deked around Alexandar Georgiev and scored his first goal since Nov. 27 in Colorado.
