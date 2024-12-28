3 takeaways from Knights’ win: PK shines in Hertl’s return to San Jose

The Golden Knights scored four third-period goals to defeat the San Jose Sharks on Friday night in Tomas Hertl’s return to SAP Center.

Knights center ‘excited’ to visit old rink for 1st time since trade

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl stands on the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague skates off the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks center Nico Sturm, second from left, collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl gestures while being introduced before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks center Tyler Toffoli, second from left, is congratulated by center Mikael Granlund after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks center Tyler Toffoli, second from left, reacts after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks center Will Smith, top left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) moves the puck while being defended by Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Shea Theodore (27) and Brayden McNabb during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow (23) and Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague knocks down the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks left wing Fabian Zetterlund (20) and Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl, right, compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin, third from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, right, stops a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun (3) chase after the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tanner Laczynski (28) moves the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Ty Dellandrea, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Cole Schwindt, left, and San Jose Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun, right, collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) deflects a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stops a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin, bottom, and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, top, compete for possession of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin, right, celebrates with right wing Mark Stone, left, after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, right, fouls Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, front right, stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson, third from left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill, left, stops the shot by San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl gestures while being introduced before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Golden Knights’ penalty kill has typically been a strength.

It wasn’t the first half of this season, but it shined when it needed to Friday.

The Knights scored two short-handed goals 23 seconds apart early in the third period and defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3 at SAP Center on Friday.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb scored 1:03 into the third just 13 seconds into a Sharks power play. Center Jack Eichel soon added another goal to help turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead.

Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored 4:20 after Eichel to snap an 11-game goal drought. Left wing Brett Howden added an empty-net goal with 32 seconds remaining to cap off the Knights’ fifth straight win.

Captain Mark Stone and defenseman Noah Hanifin also scored, while goaltender Adin Hill made 23 saves. The Knights (24-8-3) picked up their ninth win in 10 games and their 14th comeback victory of the season, the most in the NHL.

The game continued a strong stretch for the penalty kill.

The Knights are 27-for-31 since Nov. 25 after going 3-for-3 on Friday. They were just 33-for-44 their first 21 games.

The Knights started strong Friday and took a 1-0 lead 6:58 into the first period on a transition goal by Hanifin. The Sharks tied the game with a fortunate break when defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin’s point shot bounced off Hill’s right pad and into the net with 5:20 left in the first.

Stone gave the Knights the lead back 3:27 into the second, but San Jose center Macklin Celebrini — the first overall pick at June’s NHL draft at Sphere — forced a turnover in the neutral zone and set up teammate Will Smith 2:26 later.

The Sharks then took the lead when right wing Tyler Toffoli banked a shot below the goal line off defenseman Nic Hague and into the net with 4:03 left before the second intermission.

The Knights made sure the bounce was forgotten with their short-handed flurry early in the third period. They improved to 6-7 when trailing after two periods, which is the second-best record in the NHL.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Hertl’s return

Left wing Tomas Hertl played 18:26 in his first game back in San Jose since he was traded to the Knights in March.

Hertl, who played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Sharks, was greeted with a video tribute prior to the game and a rousing ovation from the fans.

2. Getting away from their game

Stone said during the second intermission he felt the Knights got away from their game. He was right.

The Sharks dominated on the forecheck in the middle 20 minutes. The Knights got back to their ways early in the third period by being advantageous on the kill and aggressive on the forecheck.

3. Dorofeyev’s redemption

Dorofeyev, 24, had a tough day at the office most of Friday. He and Howden were on the ice for all three of San Jose’s goals.

They managed to turn things around in the third period. Dorofeyev took a feed from Howden, deked around Alexandar Georgiev and scored his first goal since Nov. 27 in Colorado.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.