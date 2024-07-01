Knights see trade-deadline acquisition depart to division foe

One of the Golden Knights’ trade-deadline acquisitions is leaving the team in free agency, but staying within the Pacific Division.

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) eyes the puck during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Right wing Anthony Mantha will not return to the Golden Knights.

Mantha signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Calgary Flames the first day of NHL free agency Monday, according to multiple reports. The Athletic and Daily Faceoff were the first to report the news.

The 6-foot-5 power forward was acquired by the Knights on March 5 from the Washington Capitals for a second-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2026 fourth-round pick. Mantha scored 10 points in 18 games after the move.

The 29-year-old didn’t find his footing with the Knights in the playoffs. He didn’t score a point in the first three games of the team’s first-round series with the Dallas Stars. He was a healthy scratch the rest of the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.