Knights shut out Flames to extend winning streak to 6
The Golden Knights shut out the Calgary Flames behind their backup goaltender Sunday at T-Mobile Arena to extend their winning streak to six games.
Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
The win extended the Knights’ winning streak to six games.
Left wing Brett Howden scored his 15th goal in the second period. Right wing Victor Olofsson added a power-play goal in the third period to help the Knights (25-8-3) improve to 10-1 in December. Right wing Tanner Pearson sealed the win with an empty-net goal with seven seconds remaining.
The shutout was the 14th of Samsonov’s NHL career and his first since March 30 last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
