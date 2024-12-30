Knights shut out Flames to extend winning streak to 6

The Golden Knights shut out the Calgary Flames behind their backup goaltender Sunday at T-Mobile Arena to extend their winning streak to six games.

Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Cole Schwindt (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots against Calgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl (7) and goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) uses his skate to shield the puck from Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman (20) and defenseman Kevin Bahl (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) shoots against Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) shoots against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Calgary Flames center Connor Zary (47) shots against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Calgary Flames defenseman Daniil Miromanov (62) and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots against Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) handles the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, reacts after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

The win extended the Knights’ winning streak to six games.

Left wing Brett Howden scored his 15th goal in the second period. Right wing Victor Olofsson added a power-play goal in the third period to help the Knights (25-8-3) improve to 10-1 in December. Right wing Tanner Pearson sealed the win with an empty-net goal with seven seconds remaining.

The shutout was the 14th of Samsonov’s NHL career and his first since March 30 last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

