Knights keep contracts coming, sign forward to 5-year extension
The Golden Knights handed out their third contract extension of the season Friday, giving one of their forwards a five-year deal.
The Golden Knights signed left wing Brett Howden to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.
The deal carries an average annual value of $2.5 million.
Howden, 26, is having the best start to a season of his career. He has eight goals through 20 games, tied for the second-most on the Knights with left wing Ivan Barbashev.
Howden was instrumental to the team’s Stanley Cup championship run in 2023, scoring 10 points in 22 games while playing on a line with captain Mark Stone and center Chandler Stephenson.
Howden is the third pending unrestricted free agent the Knights have signed to an extension this season. Defenseman Shea Theodore got a seven-year, $51.975 million deal Oct. 24. Defenseman Brayden McNabb inked a three-year, $10.95 million contract Nov. 15.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.