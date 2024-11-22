Knights keep contracts coming, sign forward to 5-year extension

The Golden Knights handed out their third contract extension of the season Friday, giving one of their forwards a five-year deal.

Knights to miss reunion with former forward due to 5-game suspension

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) races Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley (92) for the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) skates with the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) brings the puck in while Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) defends during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) skates with the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights signed left wing Brett Howden to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $2.5 million.

Howden, 26, is having the best start to a season of his career. He has eight goals through 20 games, tied for the second-most on the Knights with left wing Ivan Barbashev.

Howden was instrumental to the team’s Stanley Cup championship run in 2023, scoring 10 points in 22 games while playing on a line with captain Mark Stone and center Chandler Stephenson.

Howden is the third pending unrestricted free agent the Knights have signed to an extension this season. Defenseman Shea Theodore got a seven-year, $51.975 million deal Oct. 24. Defenseman Brayden McNabb inked a three-year, $10.95 million contract Nov. 15.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.