Knights defenseman out against Senators with upper-body injury

The Golden Knights will be without three defensemen due to injuries for Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

Knights to miss reunion with former forward due to 5-game suspension

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, and Anaheim Ducks left wing Brock McGinn vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not play Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.

Pietrangelo is one of three Knights defensemen out of the lineup with an injury. Nic Hague is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, while Ben Hutton is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

The Knights called up 29-year-old defenseman Robert Hagg from the Silver Knights on Thursday morning. Hagg has played in 343 NHL games with Philadelphia, Buffalo, Florida, Detroit and Anaheim.

Pietrangelo, 34, is off to a strong start with 14 points in 19 games.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.