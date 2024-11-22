Knights defenseman out against Senators with upper-body injury
The Golden Knights will be without three defensemen due to injuries for Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not play Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.
Pietrangelo is one of three Knights defensemen out of the lineup with an injury. Nic Hague is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, while Ben Hutton is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
The Knights called up 29-year-old defenseman Robert Hagg from the Silver Knights on Thursday morning. Hagg has played in 343 NHL games with Philadelphia, Buffalo, Florida, Detroit and Anaheim.
Pietrangelo, 34, is off to a strong start with 14 points in 19 games.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.