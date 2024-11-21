Knights suffer 1st shutout loss of season
The Golden Knights didn’t find the back of the net in a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday in the first game of a five-game road trip.
The Golden Knights were shut out for the first time this season in a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.
Goaltender Adin Hill made 24 saves for the Knights (11-6-2), as they dropped the first leg of their five-game road trip. They play at Ottawa on Thursday.
Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll made 31 saves, and right wing William Nylander had a goal and an assist with Toronto improving to 6-1-0 this season without injured captain Auston Matthews (upper body).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.