Knights suffer 1st shutout loss of season

The Golden Knights didn’t find the back of the net in a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday in the first game of a five-game road trip.

Vegas Golden Knights Noah Hanifin (15) and Toronto Maple Leafs Bobby McMann (74) battle for the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

A referee intervenes as Toronto Maple Leafs Simon Benoit (2) fights with Vegas Golden Knights Zach Whitecloud (2) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) and Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) chase down the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Fraser Minten (39) celebrates with Jake McCabe (22) and William Nylander (88) after scoring the team's opening goal against Vegas Golden Knights during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs Nikita Grebenkin (71) tangles on the boards with Vegas Golden Knights William Karlsson (71) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) evades the puck in front Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender Joseph Woll (60) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) takes a shot on Vegas Golden Knights' goaltender Adin Hill (33) as Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) looks for the rebound during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) makes a stop in front of Vegas Golden Knights Ivan Barbashev (49) as Leafs Chris Tanev (8) looks for the rebound during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights were shut out for the first time this season in a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 24 saves for the Knights (11-6-2), as they dropped the first leg of their five-game road trip. They play at Ottawa on Thursday.

Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll made 31 saves, and right wing William Nylander had a goal and an assist with Toronto improving to 6-1-0 this season without injured captain Auston Matthews (upper body).

