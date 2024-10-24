Knights sign defenseman, Original Misfit to 7-year extension
The Golden Knights and one of the Original Misfits have agreed to a seven-year extension to keep the defenseman in Las Vegas.
The Golden Knights have signed defenseman Shea Theodore to a seven-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.
The deal carries an average annual value of $7.425 million.
Theodore, 29, was set to hit free agency at the end of this season.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
