Golden Knights

Knights sign defenseman, Original Misfit to 7-year extension

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) chases the puck during the NHL hockey game a ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) chases the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2024 - 1:55 pm
 

The Golden Knights have signed defenseman Shea Theodore to a seven-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $7.425 million.

Theodore, 29, was set to hit free agency at the end of this season.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

