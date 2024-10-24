Knights sign defenseman, Original Misfit to 7-year extension

The Golden Knights and one of the Original Misfits have agreed to a seven-year extension to keep the defenseman in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) chases the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights have signed defenseman Shea Theodore to a seven-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $7.425 million.

Theodore, 29, was set to hit free agency at the end of this season.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

