Knights sign defenseman to 8-year contract extension
The Golden Knights signed one of their newest players to an eight-year contract extension Thursday, the team announced on X.
One of the Golden Knights’ major trade-deadline acquisitions is sticking around a little longer.
The Knights signed defenseman Noah Hanifin to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $7.35 million Thursday, the team announced.
The deal gives Hanifin the fourth-highest cap hit on the club next season behind center Jack Eichel’s $10 million, captain Mark Stone’s $9.5 million and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s $8.8 million.
We Noah guy that’s sticking around for a while 😏
The Golden Knights have signed Noah Hanifin to an eight-year contract extension!!!! 🙌#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/QIf5HhOZIU
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 11, 2024
Hanifin, 27, was acquired by the Knights on March 6 in a trade with the Calgary Flames. The Flames received a 2026 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 third-round pick and defenseman Daniil Miromanov in the deal. Hanifin has 13 goals and 31 assists in 77 games this season.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.