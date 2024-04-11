Knights sign defenseman to 8-year contract extension

The Golden Knights signed one of their newest players to an eight-year contract extension Thursday, the team announced on X.

Knights’ new forward says ‘I know I will be better’ after debut

3 takeaways: Knights mowed down by Oilers; playoff spot on hold

Golden Knights may face a new team next season

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) plays during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

One of the Golden Knights’ major trade-deadline acquisitions is sticking around a little longer.

The Knights signed defenseman Noah Hanifin to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $7.35 million Thursday, the team announced.

The deal gives Hanifin the fourth-highest cap hit on the club next season behind center Jack Eichel’s $10 million, captain Mark Stone’s $9.5 million and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s $8.8 million.

We Noah guy that’s sticking around for a while 😏 The Golden Knights have signed Noah Hanifin to an eight-year contract extension!!!! 🙌#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/QIf5HhOZIU — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 11, 2024

Hanifin, 27, was acquired by the Knights on March 6 in a trade with the Calgary Flames. The Flames received a 2026 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 third-round pick and defenseman Daniil Miromanov in the deal. Hanifin has 13 goals and 31 assists in 77 games this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.