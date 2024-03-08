Knights add Sharks center in stunning move before trade deadline

The Golden Knights made their third major move before Friday’s NHL trade deadline, acquiring a center from the San Jose Sharks who had a lot of success against them.

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates a score during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. San Jose Sharks won 5-2. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrate after the Sharks scored a goal the third period of game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates after Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow scored the game winning goal in overtime of game seven of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) reaches for the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates to the puck during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Anaheim Ducks left wing Rickard Rakell, left, and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Jose's Tomas Hertl, right, and Berlin's Julian Melchiori, left, challenge for the puck during the NHL Global Series Challenge ice hockey match between Eisbaeren Berlin and San Jose Sharks in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) sends the puck up the ice while Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon had one last rabbit to pull out of his hat before Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

Actually, it was a Shark.

The Knights pulled off a last-minute surprising trade for San Jose center Tomas Hertl, acquiring a player who has had a great deal of success against the Knights and was a key figure in the teams’ bitter rivalry.

Hertl has 484 points in 712 games, all with the Sharks. He memorably scored a short-handed goal during the second overtime in Game 6 of the 2019 Western Conference quarterfinals to hand the Knights a painful loss.

“My comments to him were, ‘If you play as well with us as you did against us, we will all be happy,’” McCrimmon said at a Friday news conference. “He’s been a player we’ve had tremendous regard for. You know him because he’s in the division, you know him because he was a younger player in what was a tremendous rivalry. We have a real good feel for him, and he’s going to be a real good fit for us.”

Hertl was the Knights’ third major addition this week. The team acquired right wing Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Hertl, 30, has 15 goals and 34 points in 48 games this season. He will not be available when the Knights (33-23-7) host the Detroit Red Wings (33-23-6) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena because he is on injured reserve.

The Sharks announced Feb. 12 that Hertl would have surgery to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee. McCrimmon said Hertl should return in the regular season.

“We’ll know a little bit more with respect to that timeline once he is examined by our trainers, but we are hopeful he will play before the regular season is concluded,” McCrimmon said. “He had a minor procedure on his knee.”

The price was steep for a player who is signed through the 2029-30 season, but the Sharks agreed to retain about 17 percent of Hertl’s salary of around $8.1 million for the remainder of the deal.

The Knights gave up their 2025 first-round pick and center prospect David Edstrom in the deal. They also received a 2025 and 2027 third-round pick from the Sharks.

Edstrom, 19, was the Knights’ first-round pick in 2023. The team has now traded six of the seven players they have taken in the first round in their history. The Knights also traded their 2018 and 2022 first-round picks before the draft. The only one the team has held on to is 2020 first-round pick Brendan Brisson.

McCrimmon said the Knights were agreeable to give up more because of the Sharks’ willingness to retain so much of Hertl’s salary.

Upon making the trade, McCrimmon got a glowing scouting report from former Knights defenseman and current team executive Deryk Engelland, who recalled how difficult it was to move Hertl off his spot because of his size and strength.

“The size, the power, the net-front presence, the puck protection,” McCrimmon said. “He’s elite in those areas, and I think it complements what we have, and that was an important reason behind our interest.”

McCrimmon said he had been in talks for weeks gauging the Sharks’ interest in dealing Hertl when he suffered the injury. The sides put negotiations on hold until learning that Hertl should return this season.

Even when the terms were finalized, there were more steps to complete. Hertl has a full no-movement clause, so he had to approve the trade.

“A deal like that gets pretty complex, especially with the retention and the term,” McCrimmon said. “That’s one we had to work out for a long time.”

