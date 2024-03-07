66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights make another trade, add Calgary defenseman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2024 - 4:27 pm
 
Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (19) checks Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) dur ...
Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (19) checks Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights bolstered their blue line by acquiring standout defenseman Noah Hanifin from Calgary on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Details of the trade were not immediately available. It was first reported on TNT.

Hanifin, 27, has 11 goals and 35 points in 61 games this season.

The Flames hoped to sign Hanifin to a long-term deal, but talks broke down. Calgary decided to find a trade partner rather than risking the pending unrestricted free agent leaving for nothing.

Hanifin was widely considered the top defenseman available before Friday’s NHL trade deadline. The Knights needed help after veteran Alec Martinez was put on injured reserve Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights excited to celebrate huge milestone for their ‘Iron lung’
Knights excited to celebrate huge milestone for their ‘Iron lung’
King of the Hill: Knights goaltender thriving since return
King of the Hill: Knights goaltender thriving since return
3 takeaways from Knights win: Rookie records 2-point night in debut
3 takeaways from Knights win: Rookie records 2-point night in debut
Knights place veteran defenseman on injured reserve
Knights place veteran defenseman on injured reserve
Knights look to solve 3rd-period woes with busy week ahead
Knights look to solve 3rd-period woes with busy week ahead
Knights ready for rematch of one of their worst losses this season
Knights ready for rematch of one of their worst losses this season