Golden Knights make another trade, add Calgary defenseman

The Golden Knights made their second trade in as many days Wednesday, adding defenseman Noah Hanifin from division rival Calgary.

Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (19) checks Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights bolstered their blue line by acquiring standout defenseman Noah Hanifin from Calgary on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Details of the trade were not immediately available. It was first reported on TNT.

Hanifin, 27, has 11 goals and 35 points in 61 games this season.

The Flames hoped to sign Hanifin to a long-term deal, but talks broke down. Calgary decided to find a trade partner rather than risking the pending unrestricted free agent leaving for nothing.

Hanifin was widely considered the top defenseman available before Friday’s NHL trade deadline. The Knights needed help after veteran Alec Martinez was put on injured reserve Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

