Knights sign another Original Misfit to contract extension

The Golden Knights gave a contract extension to one of their original defensemen for the second time this season Friday.

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) takes a shot at the goal during training camp at City National Arena on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Another Original Misfit is sticking around.

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Brayden McNabb to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $3.65 million.

McNabb, 33, has been a constant in the Knights’ lineup since being selected from the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 expansion draft. He has played 518 games for the team over seven-plus seasons, the most in franchise history. McNabb has played in 194 consecutive games dating back to March 30, 2022.

He is best known for his rugged defense, but he also has 111 points with the Knights.

McNabb was set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season. This is the Davidson, Saskatchewan, native’s third extension with the Knights. He signed a four-year, $10 million deal with the team Nov. 29, 2017, then inked a three-year, $8.55 million contract to stick around Jan. 30, 2022.

“He’s a glue guy,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’ve all talked about his leadership. He’s quiet, goes about his business. He’s made his partners better. He’s a good all-around player that you win with.”

McNabb is one of three Original Misfits still with the Knights and is the second to sign an extension this season. Defenseman Shea Theodore, McNabb’s longtime partner on the blue line, agreed to a seven-year, $51.975 million deal Oct. 24. Theodore was also set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“He’s been a key part of the group from the start,” Theodore said. “It’ll be good to have him around a little longer.”

The Knights’ other remaining original player is center William Karlsson, who is signed through the 2026-27 season.

