Golden Knights deal former top pick to Predators

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) receives a pink flamingo from teammate right wing Mark Stone (61) following a game at the T-Mobile Arena, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights traded center Cody Glass to Nashville on Saturday, cutting ties with the first draft pick in team history.

In exchange, the Knights acquired center Nolan Patrick, who was traded from Philadelphia to the Predators in a separate move.

Patrick was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft by the Flyers, four spots ahead of Glass, and the move provides each with a change of scenery.

The Knights also acquired center Brett Howden from the New York Rangers for a 2022 fourth-round pick and minor league defenseman Nick DeSimone.

The NHL roster freeze went into effect Saturday at noon ahead of the expansion draft and lasts until 10 a.m. Pacific on Thursday.

Patrick totaled four goals and nine points in 52 games last season after missing all of the 2019-20 campaign because of a migraine disorder that threatened his career. The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, played juniors in the Western Hockey League with Brandon, which was owned at the time by Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

Patrick has 30 goals and 70 points in his first 197 career NHL games. If healthy, the 6-foot-2-inch, 198-pound Patrick can provide size and skill down the middle.

Glass was the last of the Knights’ three first-round picks in 2017 still with the team but seemed to fall out of favor this season after he was unable to seize a full-time spot in the lineup.

The 22-year-old had four goals and 10 points in 27 games with the Knights and bounced between the NHL and the minors a season after he underwent major knee surgery.

Glass appeared in one postseason game in 2021 despite the Knights losing centers Chandler Stephenson and Tomas Nosek at various points in the playoffs.

In 66 NHL games, Glass produced nine goals and 22 points.

“The one thing about this organization is a young guy can’t say he never got an opportunity,” coach Pete DeBoer said in June. “I think we stuck young guys in all year and tried to put them in situations where they had an opportunity to succeed. Come in, play on the first line, play with good players. Play on the power play. Play good minutes.

“I think between injuries and COVID and the roster and things like that, the young players in this organization have all been given a good opportunity to show what they have. Some have seized the moment. Some haven’t. Some just aren’t ready yet and hopefully in September will be.”

Howden was a first-round pick by the Lightning in 2016 and went to the Rangers in 2018 as part of the trade for Ryan McDonagh. He had one goal and seven points in 42 games for New York this past season.

