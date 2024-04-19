Knights-Stars 1st-round series schedule released by NHL

The Golden Knights will begin their quest to win a second straight Stanley Cup on Monday. Check out the full schedule of their first-round series against Dallas.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) and left wing Fredrik Olofsson (42) while Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks on during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights begin their Stanley Cup defense Monday.

Game 1 of their first-round series against the Dallas Stars is set for 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center.

The rematch of the 2020 and 2023 Western Conference Final will air on ESPN for Games 1 and 2.

TBS will broadcast Game 3 when the series shifts to T-Mobile Arena. Broadcasting information for Game 4 and beyond has yet to be announced.

Here is the full series schedule:

Game 1 — Monday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center

Game 2 — Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center

Game 3 — April 27, 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena

Game 4 — April 29, TBD at T-Mobile Arena

Game 5* — May 1, TBD at American Airlines Center

Game 6* — May 3, TBD at T-Mobile Arena

Game 7* — May 5, TBD at American Airlines Center

*If necessary