Knights-Stars 1st-round series schedule released by NHL
The Golden Knights will begin their quest to win a second straight Stanley Cup on Monday. Check out the full schedule of their first-round series against Dallas.
The Golden Knights begin their Stanley Cup defense Monday.
Game 1 of their first-round series against the Dallas Stars is set for 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center.
The rematch of the 2020 and 2023 Western Conference Final will air on ESPN for Games 1 and 2.
TBS will broadcast Game 3 when the series shifts to T-Mobile Arena. Broadcasting information for Game 4 and beyond has yet to be announced.
Here is the full series schedule:
Game 1 — Monday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center
Game 2 — Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center
Game 3 — April 27, 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena
Game 4 — April 29, TBD at T-Mobile Arena
Game 5* — May 1, TBD at American Airlines Center
Game 6* — May 3, TBD at T-Mobile Arena
Game 7* — May 5, TBD at American Airlines Center
*If necessary