Golden Knights

Knights-Stars 1st-round series schedule released by NHL

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars center Luke ...
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) and left wing Fredrik Olofsson (42) while Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks on during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 10:32 pm
 

The Golden Knights begin their Stanley Cup defense Monday.

Game 1 of their first-round series against the Dallas Stars is set for 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center.

The rematch of the 2020 and 2023 Western Conference Final will air on ESPN for Games 1 and 2.

TBS will broadcast Game 3 when the series shifts to T-Mobile Arena. Broadcasting information for Game 4 and beyond has yet to be announced.

Here is the full series schedule:

Game 1 — Monday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center

Game 2 — Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center

Game 3 — April 27, 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena

Game 4 — April 29, TBD at T-Mobile Arena

Game 5* — May 1, TBD at American Airlines Center

Game 6* — May 3, TBD at T-Mobile Arena

Game 7* — May 5, TBD at American Airlines Center

*If necessary

