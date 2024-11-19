Knights to miss reunion with former forward due to 5-game suspension

The Golden Knights begin their longest road trip of the season Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who will be without former Knights forward Ryan Reaves.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) is attended to by medical personnel and teammates after colliding with Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Think of all the players the Toronto Maple Leafs are missing at the moment.

Did anyone expect right wing Ryan Reaves to be at the forefront of that list?

The Maple Leafs won’t have captain Auston Matthews for Wednesday’s game against the Golden Knights. Center Calle Jarnkrok just had surgery for a sports hernia. Left wing Max Pacioretty won’t be in the lineup to face his former team because of a lower-body injury.

And yet, the latest news out of Toronto concerns another former Knights forward. Reaves was given a five-game suspension Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

“It is what it is,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “(The suspension is) a lot, but at the same time, I get it. They’ve come down hard on hits to the head. It’s not like Reavo tried to hit him in the head. It’s a tough play.”

Berube emphasized Reaves isn’t a dirty player. This is the fourth suspension of Reaves’ career, and his first since he missed two games in the 2021 playoffs with the Knights for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves.

The Oilers have a different view of Reaves’ hit Saturday.

“I think it’s a dangerous play,” Edmonton center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “He’s got to know (Nurse) doesn’t see him coming and choose the right path there.”

Reaves, who played with the Knights from 2018-21, remains one of the most beloved players in franchise history. He scored 42 points in his 209 games with the team.

Reaves’ bruising style is the reason he’s played 893 NHL games. It’s what led the Maple Leafs to sign him to a three-year, $4.05 million contract in July 2023.

But Reaves’ playing time has dropped significantly in recent years. He averaged 10:39 per game with the New York Rangers in 2021-22, but is playing just 7:51 per game this season, which ranks last among Toronto skaters.

Reaves, 37, has just one assist in 16 games. He needs to show when his suspension ends he can produce more than just gritty play if he wants to get on the ice more.

Long road trip incoming

The Knights (11-5-2) begin their longest road trip of the season Wednesday in Toronto just as their hot streak at home has begun to cool off.

The team won its first eight games at T-Mobile Arena before dropping its last two. On the other hand, the Knights have a four-game road point streak after starting the season 0-3-1 away from Las Vegas.

They will attempt to keep their success away from home going by playing five games in eight days, including a back-to-back against the Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

“We did a good job on the road last time,” left wing Tanner Pearson said. “We’ve got to keep the same road mentality we had on the trip.”

The Knights will at least bring a full roster on the road after playing with 11 forwards and seven defensemen their past two games.

Ben Hutton is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury and has been placed on LTIR. Mark Stone remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury and has been placed on IR. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 19, 2024 Ben Hutton is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury and has been placed on LTIR. Mark Stone remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury and has been placed on IR. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 19, 2024

Forwards Cal Burke, Mason Morelli and Jonas Rondbjerg were recalled from the Silver Knights on Tuesday. Defenseman Ben Hutton was placed on long-term injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury Sunday against Washington.

Captain Mark Stone was placed on injured reserve after missing five games with a lower-body injury, but he’s eligible to be activated whenever he’s deemed healthy to play.

Defenseman Nic Hague, who has missed six games with an undisclosed injury, practiced Monday in a no-contact jersey. Defenseman Kaedan Korczak would draw into the lineup Wednesday if Hague isn’t ready to return.

