Knights’ top defenseman pairing ‘in sync’ to begin season

Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo playing together used to be something the Golden Knights would go to if they needed a spark. Now they’re an everyday pairing.

Who are the 5 biggest betting long shots to have won Stanley Cup?

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, battles for position with Washington Capitals left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) passes the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) congratulates goaltender Adin Hill (33) on their win over the Utah Hockey Club during the third period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) controls the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) keeps the puck from Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) during the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) keeps the puck from Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) during the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The pairing of Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo used to be the Golden Knights’ cheat code.

Whenever the Knights needed instant offense, the solution was to put their top offensive defensemen together to light a spark.

The two playing together hasn’t happened often, which is why it was a surprise to see them open training camp as the Knights’ new top defense pair.

It’s a pairing that’s worked well so far in the Knights’ 3-1-0 start as they head into Thursday’s 4 p.m. road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (2-0-0).

While the Knights’ duo has performed offensively — Theodore’s five points being second among defensemen in the NHL, and Pietrangelo with three assists through four games — it’s the other end of the ice that has stood out.

“I think they’ve been in sync defensively as good as anyone,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

The Knights have outscored opponents 5-3 in 59:42 of five-on-five time when Theodore and Pietrangelo have been on the ice.

They were one of the few positives coming out of Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. The Knights outshot the Capitals 13-9 when they were skating, and they were on the ice for the team’s lone five-on-five goal while not responsible for any of Washington’s goals.

The Knights have been outshot 64-54 with Theodore and Pietrangelo on the ice, but Cassidy said their execution in the defensive zone has made it possible for the Knights to limit damage.

Cassidy said their work below the goal line and killing plays has led to their success. One example was left wing Ivan Barbashev’s goal Friday against the St. Louis Blues, when Theodore closed a gap on one side to allow Pietrangelo to handle the puck and start the breakout that led to the goal.

“I think it starts with our puck movement,” Pietrangelo said. “I think when we’re aggressive in the D-zone, as long as we can get that puck loose, one of us can make a play out of that scrum and we get going the other way.”

Knowing tendencies

Theodore and Pietrangelo hadn’t skated together since the pandemic-shortened 56-game season in 2020-21. They started five games together as a pair that season, and the Knights went 5-0.

The Theodore-Pietrangelo pairing was used to generate offense and wasn’t utilized unless absolutely necessary.

It’s no longer something to go to if the Knights need it. It’s a luxury.

“I think when you play together longer, you can know each other’s tendencies,” Pietrangelo said. “Subconsciously, you kind of know what to expect from the other guy a little better.”

Cassidy likened it to the success of the Knights’ top line with center Jack Eichel and captain Mark Stone. Even though they hadn’t skated together, high-IQ players tend to figure it out quickly.

It’s worked out for that top line, which includes Barbashev. They have combined for 23 points in four games.

The same can be said for the top defensemen pair.

“The question becomes are they going to be tripping over each other getting up the ice?” Cassidy said. “You can’t both be up the ice at the same time in most situations. You’re going to have to read off each other on who’s going, who’s staying when there’s an opportunity to go. So far, they’ve been able to sort through that.”

Strong side

Theodore has played on the right side for nearly his entire Knights tenure.

It was Theodore’s idea to move to the left, his strong side, which Cassidy wasn’t opposed to.

That decision has moved up other possibilities for the Knights’ blue line.

It’s allowed Nic Hague to move to the right side for the first time since his junior hockey days. It’s also given Cassidy the chance to keep Hague with Noah Hanifin after the success they had last season.

Theodore said it helps to have a veteran player like Pietrangelo with him.

“He’s a great player. He’s smart. He’s been in the league for a long time,” Theodore said. “I think we’ve started to develop some good chemistry.”

One area that’s helped the Knights is a balance in time on ice. Theodore (21:42) and Pietrangelo (21:23) are first and third in average playing time.

That’s one aspect that, health willing, is why Pietrangelo feels that pairing can be dangerous.

“We’re pretty much all playing 19 to 22 minutes a night,” Pietrangelo said. “That’s the biggest thing for us is taking the load off each other that way.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Knights at Lightning

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Lightning -135; total 6