Knights preview: Former goalie duo to square off in Washington

The Golden Knights begin their first road trip of the season Tuesday by seeing a familiar face in the opposing net.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the puck during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (]Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Golden Knights will look to keep the good times rolling on the road after starting the season with three straight home wins.

The Knights begin a three-game trip by playing the Washington Capitals at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Capital One Arena.

Goaltender Logan Thompson will start for the Capitals and face his old team for the first time since being traded for two third-round picks June 29. Thompson, who played the first 103 games of his NHL career for the Knights, will also be making his Washington debut.

His counterpart is expected to be goaltender Adin Hill, Thompson’s partner the past two seasons and his longtime friend from Calgary, Alberta.

“It’s good to get on the plane and spend time with everyone,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “Sometimes it’s good to go on the road and try to win on the road.”

The Knights’ offense has been the key to their 3-0-0 start. They’ve scored 15 goals so far, though their defense and goaltending shined in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

“I think our guys know to keep it simple early on,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’re going to try to play the same way we do at home. It shouldn’t matter where we play. We’re a veteran-enough group.”

Center William Karlsson, who has not practiced since Sept. 21 because of an undisclosed injury, is not with the Knights in Washington. He could still join the team later on the road trip.

The Knights aren’t expected to make any lineup changes up front or on defense. Hill will take over for backup Ilya Samsonov, who started against the Ducks.

Projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar

Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

