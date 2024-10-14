Thompson set to face Knights for 1st time: ‘It’s some mixed emotions’

Goaltender Logan Thompson said he’s feeling “mixed emotions” leading up to his Washington Capitals debut against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights were the only team Logan Thompson ever wanted to play for.

He started his career from the bottom as an undrafted goaltender that ended up playing Canadian college hockey. He signed with the Knights in July 2020, was named the American Hockey League’s best goaltender the following year and started a team-high 36 regular-season games in 2022-23 as part of the team’s Stanley Cup championship campaign.

All that is going to make Tuesday feel awkward.

“I think it’s just going to be weird seeing a Golden Knights jersey on the other side,” Thompson said.

Thompson, 27, will face his former team for the first time Tuesday when he starts for the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. The Knights (3-0-0) traded him to the Capitals (0-1-0) on June 29 for two third-round picks.

“It’s some mixed emotions,” Thompson said in a phone interview with the Review-Journal on Monday. “It’s definitely going to be motivating.”

‘That was kind of it for me’

Thompson hit several career milestones with the Knights.

He made his NHL debut for the team March 10, 2021. He made 103 appearances in a Knights jersey and won 56 games. He posted four shutouts and made the 2023 All-Star Game.

But Washington represents a new beginning for Thompson, who wanted an opportunity to become a No. 1 goaltender.

“I didn’t want to leave Vegas,” Thompson said. “I thought I was going to be a Golden Knight for life.”

Thompson felt he did everything in his power to turn that thought into reality.

He was 25-14-5 for the Knights last season with a .908 save percentage and 2.70 goals-against average. He was excellent down the stretch, going 8-3-0 in March and April to get the team into the playoffs.

Thompson then posted a .921 save percentage and 2.35 goals-against average the first four games of the Knights’ first-round series against the Dallas Stars.

It wasn’t enough to keep the net.

The Knights, tied 2-2 in the series, turned to goaltender Adin Hill in Game 5. Hill, the team’s primary starter during its championship run, was excellent as well, posting a .931 save percentage and allowing just five goals in three games. The Knights still lost 2-1 in Game 7 to end their season.

Thompson, after being replaced for Game 5, requested a trade this summer.

“I think that was kind of it for me,” Thompson said. “I’m not hateful toward the organization, but I don’t think there was a plan or a future for me there.”

Thompson, a pending free agent, got his move the second day of the NHL draft at Sphere. He was scheduled to sign autographs during the event and kept his commitment.

“I truly believed from where I stood and what (general manager) Kelly McCrimmon asked of me that I did everything that was asked of me as a Golden Knight, and I think that’s why I wanted to leave,” Thompson said.

McCrimmon said the day of the trade he holds Thompson, who he has known since Thompson’s junior hockey days with the Brandon Wheat Kings, in “high regard” as a person and player.

The Knights signed veteran Ilya Samsonov to a one-year deal July 1 to fill out their goalie rotation. Samsonov stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced in his first start Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Building off last season

Thompson is hoping to sustain his success from last season with Capitals goalie coach Scott Murray. The two developed a friendship when Thompson took part in Washington’s development camp in 2019.

“I definitely get more work, more video here. I think it’s very helpful,” Thompson said. “You’re never perfect as a goaltender and I find that I’m able to work on areas of the game that led me to getting scored on in certain places, which I’m trying to take that out of my game.”

Thompson will be making his season debut Tuesday with a heavy heart. He missed four days of practice last week due to an unexpected death in his family.

He’ll be wearing a new number as well. He’s No. 48 with the Capitals after donning No. 36 with the Knights.

Thompson wasn’t picked to play on a youth hockey team called Brick Alberta in Calgary growing up. He was later added to the roster, but the only numbers available were 1, 18 and 48.

“I think that’s kind of been the story that no one wanted me growing up,” Thompson said. “So, I’m going to stick with that number.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.