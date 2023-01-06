49°F
Golden Knights

Knights’ selection for NHL All-Star Weekend named

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2023 - 6:00 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2023 - 6:03 pm
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) in the third period of an NHL hockey game M ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson was named to NHL All-Star Weekend on Thursday.

Thompson, 25, is tied for third in the league in wins with 18. He has a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. Thompson is the first rookie goaltender to be named to the NHL All-Star Game since Anaheim’s John Gibson in 2016.

NHL All-Star Weekend will take place Feb. 3-4 at the Florida Panthers’ FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Thompson is the seventh player in Knights history to be named to the event, along with Marc-Andre Fleury, James Neal, Jonathan Marchessault, Max Pacioretty, Alex Pietrangelo and Mark Stone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

