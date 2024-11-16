Late goal completes Knights’ comeback against Utah
Tomas Hertl scored twice, and William Karlsson scored late in the third period to propel the Golden Knights to a road win over the Utah Hockey Club.
Center William Karlsson scored the game-winning goal with 1:18 remaining and added an empty-net goal seconds later, as the Golden Knights rallied from two goals down to defeat the Utah Hockey Club 4-2 at Delta Center on Friday.
Center Tomas Hertl scored twice, and goaltender Adin Hill made 32 saves for the Knights (11-4-2) as they swept their annual fathers trip.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
