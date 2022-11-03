Lil Jon teaches Golden Knights importance of shots

American rapper Lil Jon poses with the Stanley Cup before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Watch out, Snoop Dogg. Hockey has a new teacher.

The Golden Knights received a coaching lesson from a special guest — Lil Jon.

In a video released Thursday by the team on Twitter, Jack Eichel, Brayden McNabb, Paul Cotter, Jake Leschyshyn and Logan Thompson, learned an important defensive strategy focused on shots, shots, shots and more shots.

Coach Lil Jon wants us to turn down for… what? 😂#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/jEgPhBzjeS — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 3, 2022

Although, they couldn’t quite figure out what they were supposed to turn down for.