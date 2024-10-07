98°F
Live betting coming to Knights broadcasts beginning Friday

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) races towards the puck during the third period of a p ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) races towards the puck during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2024 - 1:56 pm
 

Live betting is coming to Golden Knights broadcasts.

The Knights, in partnership with Circa Sports and Play Anywhere, will have integrated live betting during all Scripps Sports broadcasts this season, the team announced Monday.

The first-of-its-kind experience will debut during Friday’s game against the St. Louis Blues.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our broadcasts and we are excited to offer this new feature,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “This interactive element will elevate our broadcasts and it’s something we know many of our fans will enjoy.”

Viewers, for both the linear broadcast on Vegas 34 and the streaming broadcast on the app KnightTime+, will see real-time odds during the first intermission and a QR code that will link to the Circa Sports mobile app.

Play Anywhere is a software development company that provides interactive experiences for sports viewers.

“Play Anywhere’s compliance, clearinghouse and interactivity platform provides all parties involved the comfort that bet opportunities will be displayed in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the NHL,” said Play Anywhere CEO Yaacov Ben-Yaacov in a statement. “We are excited to make the watch-and-bet experience a reality in Las Vegas with the Knights, Scripps Sports and Circa Sports.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

