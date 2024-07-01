Marchessault, Knights split: ‘I don’t think they tried their best to keep me’

The Golden Knights’ all-time leading scorer is leaving in free agency Monday to sign a contract with the Nashville Predators.

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault speaks during team's exit interviews at City National Arena, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Golden Knights and Jonathan Marchessault are splitting up.

Marchessault, the Knights’ all-time leader in goals and games played, is expected to sign with the Nashville Predators on the first day of NHL free agency Monday, according to multiple reports.

TSN was the first to report that Marchessault was expected to sign a five-year, $27.5 million deal with Nashville. Sportsnet later reported the same.

“It was pretty tough, to be honest,” Marchessault said of leaving the Knights on TSN. “The tough part of it also was there wasn’t really a decent offer on the table. I don’t think they tried their best to keep me. But I mean, it’s part of the business. They have probably other plans. That’s the business we’re in, so you move on. I think Nashville was the best fit for me.”

The 33-year-old scored a career-high 42 goals last season. But the Knights and the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP never agreed to an extension to keep the Original Misfit in Las Vegas.

“Obviously, I think everyone knows how big a part of this team he is. What he means to the team, the city, the fanbase,” said defenseman Brayden McNabb, another Original Misfit, on May 7. “He’s done everything. He’s been consistent.”

Replacing Marchessault will be difficult on and off the ice.

Few players will be able to recreate his production. Marchessault scored 417 points in 514 games during his seven seasons with the Knights. He added 75 points in 95 playoff games.

His absence will also loom large in the locker room.

Marchessault has been a boisterous locker-room leader since being selected in the 2017 expansion draft. He constantly chirps his teammates and brings energy to each practice he skates in.

“Everybody in this organization loves having Marchy around. The guy, more of the person than the player,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said May 7. “I talk about coming to work and having fun every day. I think Marchy leads the way in that department.”

Marchessault is one piece of a landmark day for the Predators, who are also expected to sign defenseman Brady Skjei and two-time Stanley Cup champion Steven Stamkos on Monday.

Marchessault said on TSN he didn’t know Skjei was coming when he agreed to come to Nashville. But he did call Stamkos on Monday since the two used to play together with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

”We were like, ‘Well, congrats,’’’ Marchessault said. “And he said, ‘Well, congrats to you, too.’ It was a pretty comical situation but we’re definitely excited to go over there together.”

Marchessault said on TSN it’s “disappointing” he’s leaving the Knights but he turned the page on his tenure with the team around 9 a.m. Monday. He’s excited for the next phase of his career with the Predators.

“We move on and a new chapter, a new challenge for me and my family and we’re excited,” Marchessault said. “But yes, at the end of the day I’ll always look back at some of the best time of my life over there (in Las Vegas). I mean, I’m pretty satisfied and happy with what we accomplished as an organization and I do think I was a big part of it. But they probably thought otherwise for the future. That’s what’s disappointing.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com.