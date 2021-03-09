Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo miss Tuesday practice

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo did not practice Tuesday, coach Pete DeBoer said. He said both players are still being evaluated.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo did not practice Tuesday, coach Pete DeBoer said.

He said both players are still being evaluated.

Stone and Pietrangelo were injured in Saturday’s 4-0 win at San Jose and did not play Monday against the Minnesota Wild. The Knights lost 2-0.

Stone leads the team in points and is tied for 12th in the NHL with 27. He is tied for seventh in the league in assists with 21.

Pietrangelo leads the team in average ice time (25:27). He has 10 points in 18 games in his first season with the team.

