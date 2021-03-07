Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights blank Sharks for 2-game sweep

Marc-Andre Fleury notched his NHL-leading fourth shutout, and Alex Tuch scored twice to lead the Golden Knights to a victory at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, defends the goal in front of defenseman Nick Holden (22) and San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, right, passes the puck in front of San Jose Sharks left wing Rudolfs Balcers (92) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose Sharks defenseman Christian Jaros skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud skates against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, left, is congratulated by center Cody Glass (9) after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, right, skates in front of Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury defends on a shot by the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer, top right, watches from the bench during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Every good rivalry requires competitive balance to go with the bad blood for it to have any staying power. Without the former, the excitement surrounding the series begins to wane.

The Golden Knights and Sharks have been at each other’s throats for four seasons, and their matchups still provide quality entertainment.

But as Saturday showed, they’re no longer punching in the same weight class.

Marc-Andre Fleury notched his NHL-leading fourth shutout, and Alex Tuch scored two unassisted goals in the second period to lead the Knights to a 4-0 victory over the Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The Knights swept the back to back and moved to 3-0 against the Sharks this season. In the process, they extended their overall win streak to six games, tied for the longest in NHL.

“We have a huge rivalry with them,” Tuch said. “We know that they’re going to be hard to play against every night, so when we can get a win, it feels really good. Obviously there’s a lot of tempers flaring out there and stuff, and to be able to come out on top is really huge for our team.”

Mark Stone scored in the first period before heading to the locker room midway through the second. He did not return, and no further details were provided by the team.

Fleury returned to the crease after sitting out the series opener Friday and pushed his personal win streak to five games.

He finished with 24 saves and registered his 65th career shutout, breaking a tie with Henrik Lundqvist for 16th on the all-time list.

The Knights haven’t trailed in nine periods against the Sharks and improved to 11-1-3 all time against San Jose in the regular season, including 7-0-2 on the road.

They have a nine-game points streak (7-0-2) in the rivalry and haven’t lost to San Jose in regulation since Jan. 10, 2019.

The teams are scheduled to next meet March 15 and 17 at T-Mobile Arena.

“We came to do a job, and I think we did that job,” Tuch said. “We played physical. We played hard.”

The rivalry was built on two epic playoff series, including a Western Conference quarterfinal grudge match in 2019 that always will be remembered for Game 7 and Cody Eakin’s major penalty.

Since then, the dynamics have changed as the Sharks have faded from contention. San Jose finished last in the Western Conference during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season and is on its way to missing the postseason for the second consecutive season.

Meanwhile, the Knights (16-4-1, 33 points) lead the NHL in points percentage at .786 and are two points ahead of St. Louis in the West Division with four games in hand on the Blues.

Tuch extended his goal streak to four games and has eight goals in his past seven outings.

He stole the puck in the neutral zone and picked the top corner on Sharks goalie Devan Dubnyk to put the Knights ahead 2-0 at 5:01 of the second period.

Tuch matched then Max Pacioretty for the team lead with his 12th goal at 16:38 of the second when he collected a rebound and flipped in a backhand from close range.

The Knights scored first for the 13th time in 21 games (12-0-1) shortly after Fleury turned away Joel Kellman on a breakaway. Pacioretty started the play in the neutral zone, and Stone finished off a give-and-go with Chandler Stephenson for his sixth goal at 15:02 of the first period.

Stone has 10 points in the past four games.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.