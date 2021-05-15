94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Masks still required for fans at Knights-Wild playoff series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2021 - 5:01 pm
 
Fans celebrate a score by the Vegas Golden Knights gains the St. Louis Blues during the third p ...
Fans celebrate a score by the Vegas Golden Knights gains the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) looks to shoot as Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) looks to shoot as Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) gets his stick inside during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 1, 2021. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans attending the team’s first-round NHL playoff games at T-Mobile Arena will still be required to mask up.

The NHL’s COVID-19 protocols require fans to be masked inside arenas. Despite Gov. Steve Sisolak announcing Thursday that Nevadans no longer were required to wear masks in most scenarios if they were vaccinated, those cheering the team on in their opening series versus the Minnesota Wild still need to wear a face covering, according to Eric Tosi, Knights spokesman.

“If this status changes, we will be sure to communicate all the new details and updates to our fans as soon as we can,” Tosi said.

The crowd that will be inside T-Mobile Arena for the first round series will be a little larger than before, as Tosi said it will be closer to 50 percent capacity, slightly bigger than the crowds seen at the last three Knights home games.

Game 1 of the Knights’ series against the Wild begins at noon Sunday.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
2
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
3
Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL
Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL
4
Caesars cutting back on live entertainment
Caesars cutting back on live entertainment
5
Hip-hop’s Mally Mall sentenced for running prostitution business
Hip-hop’s Mally Mall sentenced for running prostitution business
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his overtime goal against the Anaheim D ...
For Golden Knights, it’s Stanley Cup or bust
By / RJ

In their pursuit of the Stanley Cup, the Golden Knights stretched the limits of what the NHL’s salary cap system can bear and parted ways with beloved veterans.

This combination photo shows Golden Knights goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner. (La ...
Fleury or Lehner? Why not both?
By / RJ

The Golden Knights were one of the NHL’s best teams with Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner sharing the net. They should stick with the strategy in the playoffs.