Masks still required for fans at Knights-Wild playoff series

Fans celebrate a score by the Vegas Golden Knights gains the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) looks to shoot as Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) gets his stick inside during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 1, 2021. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans attending the team’s first-round NHL playoff games at T-Mobile Arena will still be required to mask up.

The NHL’s COVID-19 protocols require fans to be masked inside arenas. Despite Gov. Steve Sisolak announcing Thursday that Nevadans no longer were required to wear masks in most scenarios if they were vaccinated, those cheering the team on in their opening series versus the Minnesota Wild still need to wear a face covering, according to Eric Tosi, Knights spokesman.

“If this status changes, we will be sure to communicate all the new details and updates to our fans as soon as we can,” Tosi said.

The crowd that will be inside T-Mobile Arena for the first round series will be a little larger than before, as Tosi said it will be closer to 50 percent capacity, slightly bigger than the crowds seen at the last three Knights home games.

Game 1 of the Knights’ series against the Wild begins at noon Sunday.

