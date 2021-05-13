Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated

New federal guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings is immediately effective in Nevada, the state’s COVID-19 response team announced Thursday.

People wear face masks as they play roulette on the Fourth of July at the Strat hotel-casino in Las Vegas in July 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The state action came just hours after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance from the federal agency still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

On May 3, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive updating mask and face covering requirements for the state to align with the CDC’s recommendations on mask usage, including any subsequent guidance issued by the CDC. As a result, the updated guidance on masks issued Thursday by the CDC was effective immediately in Nevada, according to a news release from the state’s COVID-19 response team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

