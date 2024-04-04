New Knights forward finds home: ‘We just kind of complete each other’

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha didn’t get off to the strongest start after arriving before the trade deadline. He’s since found a role that fits.

Graney: Knights goalie playing his best when needed most

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrate after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrate after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) shuffles the puck to the net during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) looks to pass while Kraken left wing Tomas Tatar (90) skates up the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) trades punches with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) eyes the puck during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) skates for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) skates during warmups before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Anthony Mantha needed time to adjust to his new surroundings, like anyone would.

The Golden Knights right wing has now found a home in the lineup. And it’s come at just the right time for his new team.

Mantha has one goal and six assists his last six games. Most of that production has come on a line with center William Karlsson and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev.

Mantha rounded into form just as the Knights’ play started to take off. He’s been a key part of the team’s seven-game point streak, which it will look to extend at 7 p.m. Friday against the Arizona Coyotes.

“The first week or two was super quick. Everything was just rolling,” Mantha said. “Now, I’ve kind of calmed down more, settled in.”

The Knights acquired Mantha, 29, to help fill the void left by injured captain Mark Stone.

Mantha fit the bill after scoring 20 goals in 56 games with the Washington Capitals this season. The Knights gave up this year’s second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick to get the pending unrestricted free agent from the Capitals before the trade deadline.

Mantha got off to a slow start in his new surroundings. He scored one goal his first seven games with the Knights, often playing second-line right wing next to center Chandler Stephenson.

The experiment didn’t work. Mantha was put with Karlsson and Dorofeyev in the second period of the Knights’ 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 23.

The trio has clicked ever since.

The Knights have outscored opponents 4-1 at five-on-five with the line on the ice and have a 30-17 edge in scoring chances.

Dorofeyev has three goals since the switch. Karlsson has two goals and five assists his last five games.

“(Mantha) seems a lot more comfortable in the last four, five games than the first four, five games,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I think that’s perfectly normal. Guys that come over are walking into a locker room of Stanley Cup champions. I think you always defer a little bit, trying to figure out where to fit. He’s done a lot better job with (Karlsson) and (Dorofeyev) on figuring that part out.”

Cassidy has used the word “cerebral” to describe Karlsson, arguably the Knights’ best 200-foot center. He used the same adjective to describe Mantha and Dorofeyev.

Their skill sets are different but they complement each other. Dorofeyev is more of a shooter, while Mantha has served as a passer and net-front presence.

The two worked together to kick-start the Knights’ 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Mantha opened the scoring by finishing the rebound from a Dorofeyev breakaway.

“We just kind of complete each other,” Mantha said. “(Karlsson) is making a lot of plays and (Dorofeyev) is finishing. I’m just trying to fit in there as a shooter or getting the puck back for them.”

Cassidy agreed. The three have shown strong chemistry in not a lot of action together.

“I think you’ve got a little bit of everything there,” Cassidy said. “What you do have is pucks going to the net.”

The line is making a case to stick together even with roster moves looming for the Knights.

Center Tomas Hertl is expected to debut soon. Stone could return from his lacerated spleen during the playoffs. When that happens, it’s going to be difficult for Cassidy to break Mantha, Karlsson and Dorofeyev up.

“We’re trying to create momentum for ourselves for the end of the season, to enter playoffs the same way,” Mantha said. “Right now, we’re playing some good hockey.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Coyotes

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe, Arizona

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -165, total 6