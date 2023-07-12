New players announced for Golden Knights-Raiders charity softball game

Some new names were added to the rosters for the Battle for Vegas charity softball game between the Golden Knights and Raiders next week.

Golden Knights William Karlsson (71) leaps onto the home plate for his home run during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Whitecloud, Adin Hill and former Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves will be joining captain Reilly Smith, Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar, Nic Hague, Logan Thompson and Shea Theodore for the Knights’ team.

Bilal Nichols will be joining captain Maxx Crosby, David Long Jr., Dylan Parham, Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig, Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole on the Raiders’ team.

Former Oakland A’s player José Canseco is also confirmed to play in the home run derby and the game.

The home run derby is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 22, with the game following at 7:30 p.m.

New this year is a Battle for Vegas Fan Fest that will take place July 21 from 4 to 9 p.m. and July 22 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will feature a variety of family-friendly games, appearances from Knights and Raiders players, and more.

Fan fest is free and open to the public at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

