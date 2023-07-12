106°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

New players announced for Golden Knights-Raiders charity softball game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2023 - 4:12 pm
 
Golden Knights William Karlsson (71) leaps onto the home plate for his home run during the Batt ...
Golden Knights William Karlsson (71) leaps onto the home plate for his home run during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Some new names were added to the rosters for the Battle for Vegas charity softball game next week.

Zach Whitecloud, Adin Hill and former Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves will be joining captain Reilly Smith, Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar, Nic Hague, Logan Thompson and Shea Theodore for the Knights’ team.

Bilal Nichols will be joining captain Maxx Crosby, David Long Jr., Dylan Parham, Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig, Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole on the Raiders’ team.

Former Oakland A’s player José Canseco is also confirmed to play in the home run derby and the game.

The home run derby is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 22, with the game following at 7:30 p.m.

New this year is a Battle for Vegas Fan Fest that will take place July 21 from 4 to 9 p.m. and July 22 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will feature a variety of family-friendly games, appearances from Knights and Raiders players, and more.

Fan fest is free and open to the public at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Gruden pleaded with reporter not to run damaging story
Gruden pleaded with reporter not to run damaging story
2
Jon Gruden’s NFL lawsuit put on pause
Jon Gruden’s NFL lawsuit put on pause
3
Here are the best 5 cities to serve as Super Bowl hosts
Here are the best 5 cities to serve as Super Bowl hosts
4
Raiders training camp report dates set
Raiders training camp report dates set
5
Ex-Raider Marshawn Lynch pleads not guilty to DUI charge
Ex-Raider Marshawn Lynch pleads not guilty to DUI charge
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Henderson Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson celebrates after assisting on a goal during an ...
Silver Knights’ 2023-24 schedule released
By / RJ

The Silver Knights will play their first game under new coach Ryan Craig on Oct. 13 against the Iowa Wild. The full 72-game schedule for 2023-24 has been released.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone poses for a photo with Las Vegas police officers before th ...
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
By / RJ

In what could be precedent-setting, members of the Knights organization will already have their names on the Stanley Cup when they get to spend their day with the beloved trophy.

More stories
Battle for Vegas softball game rosters announced
Battle for Vegas softball game rosters announced
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
Golden Knights fans scoop up Stanley Cup championship merchandise
Golden Knights fans scoop up Stanley Cup championship merchandise
Silver Knights get familiar name as 2nd head coach
Silver Knights get familiar name as 2nd head coach
2 Knights players to be featured in Summerlin 4th of July Parade
2 Knights players to be featured in Summerlin 4th of July Parade