Battle for Vegas softball game rosters announced

The rosters for the Battle for Vegas charity softball game featuring players from the Golden Knights and Raiders have been announced.

Raiders’ AJ Cole, lower right, mimics taking pictures of Kenyan Drake (23) as he scores a run during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former Golden Knights player Erik Haula, left, leaps as he scores a home run while teammates celebrate during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Battle for Vegas will feature Team Reilly Smith vs. Team Maxx Crosby.

The Golden Knights winger will be joined by teammates Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar, Nic Hague, Logan Thompson and Shea Theodore.

The Stanley Cup champions will take on Crosby and his Raiders teammates David Long Jr., Dylan Parham, Nate Hobbs, Tre-von Moehrig, Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole.

Gates for the charity softball event open at 5:30 p.m. on July 22 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The home run derby begins at 6:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

New this year is a Battle for Vegas Fan Fest that will take place July 21 from 4 to 9 p.m. and July 22 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will feature a variety of family-friendly games, appearances from Knights and Raiders players, and more.

Fan fest is free and open to the public at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

Tickets for the game are almost sold out and can be purchased online at battleforvegas.com, tickermaster.com or at the Las Vegas Ballpark ticket office.

Last year, the Golden Knights beat the Raiders 27-20. The Raiders lead the series 2-1.

