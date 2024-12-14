Oilers’ 2nd-period barrage ends Knights’ win streak
The Golden Knights allowed four goals in the second period and lost to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, ending a four-game winning streak.
The Golden Knights gave up four goals in the second period and had their four-game winning streak end in a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday.
Right wing Victor Olofsson, left wing Ivan Barbashev and left wing Brett Howden scored to turn a 5-0 Oilers lead into a two-goal game, but the Knights couldn’t get any closer.
Goaltender Adin Hill allowed a season-high six goals for the Knights (19-8-3), who will play the second game of a back-to-back at Minnesota at 3 p.m. Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
