Oilers’ 2nd-period barrage ends Knights’ win streak

The Golden Knights allowed four goals in the second period and lost to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, ending a four-game winning streak.

Vegas Golden Knights' Victor Olofsson (95) celebrates a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) skates past during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Noah Hanifin (15) battle for the puck with Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) and Edmonton Oilers' Jeff Skinner (53) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Connor Brown (28) during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) and Shea Theodore (27) defends during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15) and Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Corey Perry (90) during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) looks on as Edmonton Oilers' Derek Ryan (10) and Corey Perry (90) celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) checks Edmonton Oilers' Ty Emberson (49) during the first period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tanner Pearson (70) and Edmonton Oilers' Brett Kulak (27) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and Edmonton Oilers' Ty Emberson (49) battle for the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and Edmonton Oilers' Ty Emberson (49) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and Edmonton Oilers' Troy Stecher (51) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Connor Brown (28) during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights gave up four goals in the second period and had their four-game winning streak end in a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Right wing Victor Olofsson, left wing Ivan Barbashev and left wing Brett Howden scored to turn a 5-0 Oilers lead into a two-goal game, but the Knights couldn’t get any closer.

Goaltender Adin Hill allowed a season-high six goals for the Knights (19-8-3), who will play the second game of a back-to-back at Minnesota at 3 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

