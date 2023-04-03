60°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Power play at the pump: Knights to give away free gas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2023 - 10:46 am
 
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone pumps gas to a customer at Smith’s Marketplace on Thur ...
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone pumps gas for a customer at Smith’s Marketplace on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Golden Knights are showing their gratitude to their fans in several ways, including at the pump.

The team announced that it will be giving away free gasoline on April 14 at Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive in the northwest valley.

The giveaway, featuring Chance the mascot and other members of the Knights organization, will start at 8 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.

Last year, 800 customers received free gas during a giveaway at the Smith’s on Skye Canyon Park Drive.

The gas event is part of Fan Appreciation Week, which will start Tuesday with a watch party for AFC Bournemouth, the English Premier League soccer team recently acquired by a group led by Knights owner Bill Foley. That party takes place at 11:45 a.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza in Lifeguard Arena in Henderson.

The Knights will celebrate Fan Appreciation Knight during its home regular-season finale April 11 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Kraken. Players will return to the ice after the game and give away their game-worn jerseys.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
2
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Henderson
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Henderson
3
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
4
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
5
Bishop Gorman star QB commits to Mountain West school
Bishop Gorman star QB commits to Mountain West school
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories for you
How to watch Golden Knights game against Edmonton Oilers
How to watch Golden Knights game against Edmonton Oilers
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: New goalie shuts out dangerous lineup
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: New goalie shuts out dangerous lineup
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: NHL’s best record since break
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: NHL’s best record since break
Knights’ playoff scenarios: What’s at stake in final month?
Knights’ playoff scenarios: What’s at stake in final month?
With playoff spot secured, what do Knights still have to play for?
With playoff spot secured, what do Knights still have to play for?
Knights’ locker room chemistry ‘as good as it was the 1st year’
Knights’ locker room chemistry ‘as good as it was the 1st year’