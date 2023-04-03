Power play at the pump: Knights to give away free gas

The giveaway at a northwest valley Smith’s Marketplace will be part of the team’s Fan Appreciation Week.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone pumps gas for a customer at Smith’s Marketplace on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Golden Knights are showing their gratitude to their fans in several ways, including at the pump.

The team announced that it will be giving away free gasoline on April 14 at Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive in the northwest valley.

The giveaway, featuring Chance the mascot and other members of the Knights organization, will start at 8 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.

Last year, 800 customers received free gas during a giveaway at the Smith’s on Skye Canyon Park Drive.

The gas event is part of Fan Appreciation Week, which will start Tuesday with a watch party for AFC Bournemouth, the English Premier League soccer team recently acquired by a group led by Knights owner Bill Foley. That party takes place at 11:45 a.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza in Lifeguard Arena in Henderson.

The Knights will celebrate Fan Appreciation Knight during its home regular-season finale April 11 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Kraken. Players will return to the ice after the game and give away their game-worn jerseys.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.