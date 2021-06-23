Recapping Game 5 between Golden Knights, Canadiens

Here’s what happened in Game 5 of the Golden Knights’ NHL semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) misses the save on a goal shot by Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) tries to get the puck in against Montreal Canadiens' goaltender Carey Price (31) and Joel Edmundson (44) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) falls into the Canadiens' bench while Canadiens defenseman Jon Merrill (28) and defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) help him out during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) is congratulated by Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) after they beat the Golden Knights 4-1 in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

GOLDEN KNIGHTS VS. CANADIENS

AT A GLANCE

Series recap

Montreal leads 3-2

Game 1 — Knights 4, Canadiens 1

Game 2 — Canadiens 3, Knights 2

Game 3 — Canadiens 3, Knights 2 (OT)

Game 4 — Knights 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Game 5 — Canadiens 4, Knights 1

Game 6 — 5 p.m. Thursday, Bell Centre, USA

Game 7 — 5 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN*

* If necessary

RJ’s three stars

3. Canadiens goaltender Carey Price — He made 26 saves for his 11th win of the playoffs. He has allowed seven goals in his past four games.

2. Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield — He scored his third goal of the series on the power play in the second period. He has one fewer goal than all the Knights’ forwards combined.

1. Canadiens center Nick Suzuki — The Knights’ draft pick had an empty-net goal and two assists. He has a series-high five points.

Key play

Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s goal.

The Knights started the game well. They had the first three shots on goal and got an early power play when left wing Paul Bryon was called for cross-checking defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

Kotkaniemi’s goal shifted the momentum and put the Knights on their heels. Right wing Josh Anderson made a power move toward the net, and the puck was left sitting near the crease after goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made the save.

Kotkaniemi got to it first when defenseman Nick Holden lost him on the backcheck. The goal was important because Montreal entered Tuesday 9-2 when scoring first in the playoffs.

Key stat

Three — The number of points Suzuki, whom the Knights selected 13th overall in the 2017 draft, had.

He was traded to the Canadiens with forward Tomas Tatar and a second-round pick for left wing Max Pacioretty in 2018. Pacioretty has three points in the series.

Knights quotable

“We weren’t playing very well, so maybe we deserved it. We got outworked from puck drop. It is what it is. The fans are great. We love our fans. I’m sure they were frustrated, as were we.” — Defenseman Brayden McNabb, on Knights fans booing after the second period.

Habs quotable

“They’ve been huge, along with every guy in our lineup, every game. They both had big games for us tonight. Big goal by (Kotkaniemi) to get it started, then Nick all night long on both sides of the puck. These kids are great players and huge parts of our team.” — Center Eric Staal, on Kotkaniemi and Suzuki.

