Recapping Game 6 between Golden Knights, Canadiens

Here’s what happened in Game 6 of the Golden Knights’ NHL semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at Bell Centre.

Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Phillip Danault (24) during overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) tries to deflect a shot past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Robin Lehner (90) kneels on the ice as Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen (62) gets mobbed by teammates in celebration of his game-winning goal following overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) battles with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) in front of Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner clears the puck away from Montreal Canadiens' Corey Perry (94) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates over a falling Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price after scoring his team's first goal as Canadiens' Joel Edmundson (44) looks on during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) falls on Montreal Canadiens' Jeff Petry (26) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS VS. CANADIENS

AT A GLANCE

Series recap

Montreal wins 4-2

Game 1 — Knights 4, Canadiens 1

Game 2 — Canadiens 3, Knights 2

Game 3 — Canadiens 3, Knights 2 (OT)

Game 4 — Knights 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Game 5 — Canadiens 4, Knights 1

Game 6 — Canadiens 3, Knights 2 (OT)

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights center William Karlsson — He led what was easily the team’s best line and finished with two assists. He was the Knights’ leading scorer in the series with five points.

2. Canadiens goaltender Carey Price — He made 37 saves to earn his first trip to the Stanley Cup Final. He finished the series with a .947 save percentage.

1. Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen — His first goal and point of the series was the overtime clincher. He was rewarded for his excellent defensive performance against the Knights’ top line.

Key play

Lehkonen’s overtime winner.

The Knights carried over a strong finish to the third period into the start of overtime. They put the first two shots on goal, one coming from former Montreal captain Max Pacioretty.

The Canadiens responded like they had so often in the series. They absorbed the pressure and counterattacked. Center Phillip Danault drove to the middle of the ice in the offensive zone before sliding the puck to Lehkonen for a quick shot that beat goaltender Robin Lehner.

Key stat

0 — The number of points Knights captain Mark Stone had and the number of power-play goals the team scored in the series.

Stone had seven shots in six games and was minus-two at five-on-five.

The power play was 0-for-15 in the series and finished the postseason on an 0-for-18 drought. The Knights were 4-for-43 with the man advantage in the playoffs.

Knights quotable

“I got skunked this series. That can’t happen. I’m the captain of this team, the leader of this team. I take a lot of responsibility for what just occurred.” — Stone.

Habs quotable

“We’ve been through a lot, for sure. I don’t think now’s the time for us to sit back and dwell on it too much. There’s still work to be done. We’ve got another series coming up. We’ve got to win four more games. But definitely proud of everybody in that locker room right now and what we’ve accomplished so far.” — Montreal captain Shea Weber.

