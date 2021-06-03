Robin Lehner, Mattias Janmark game-time decisions for Game 2

Neither Robin Lehner nor Mattias Janmark participated in the optional morning skate Wednesday and are game-time decisions for Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) dives for a puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — Robin Lehner wasn’t going to start Game 2 for the Golden Knights. But the goalie might not even dress Wednesday.

Lehner didn’t participate in the optional morning skate at Ball Arena and was termed a game-time decision by coach Pete DeBoer.

Logan Thompson, the American Hockey League goaltender of the year, was recalled to the taxi squad and would serve as the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury if Lehner can’t go.

Lehner started in Game 1 against Colorado to provide Fleury with a rest and was shelled in a 7-1 defeat Sunday. It was the most goals Lehner has allowed during his NHL career.

DeBoer said Lehner had a maintenance day Tuesday and did not participate in practice.

Forward Mattias Janmark also was a game-time decision but is not expected to play after he was knocked out of Game 1 from a hard hit by Colorado defenseman Ryan Graves, who was penalized for interference.

Janmark, who leads the team with six points in the postseason, was not on the ice Wednesday and did not skate at practice Tuesday. He is considered day to day, according to DeBoer.

Dylan Sikura skated on the third line in morning skate and signs point to him making his NHL debut.

“He plays a real responsible game for a skilled, smaller player,” DeBoer said. “A lot of times those guys are prone to turnovers or defensive lapses. I’ve liked his ability to earn the coach’s trust in the games that he’s played for us.”

Mask policy

Fans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be required to wear a mask or face covering to enter T-Mobile Arena starting with Game 3 on Friday, the Golden Knights announced.

Also, there is no longer a health questionnaire that must be completed through CLEAR upon entry. No bags are permitted inside the arena, including small purses and clutches.

The Knights host Colorado at 7 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Black Aces

The Knights recalled seven players from the Silver Knights to the taxi squad before Game 2, including center Cody Glass and Thompson.

Forwards Jack Dugan and Jonas Rondbjerg were added, along with defensemen Carl Dahlstrom, Kaedan Korczak and Jimmy Schuldt.

Murphy wins award

Silver Knights captain Ryan Murphy won the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s best defenseman.

The first-round pick in 2011 led all AHL defensemen with 22 assists and 27 points in 37 regular-season games. Murphy, 28, was named to the Pacific Division All-Star team last week.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.