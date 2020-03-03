Robin Lehner still waiting on Golden Knights goalie pads

New Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner doesn’t have his new pads yet, but even when they arrive he might not start wearing them right away

Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner prepares to block a shot during practice at City National Arena on Monday, March 2, 2020. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Make-A-Wish kid Arjun Jain, 12, of Somerset, N.J. shoots on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, March. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) before the start of the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Robin Lehner will continue to stick out like a sore thumb during his second Golden Knights start Tuesday.

Lehner’s new Knights leg pads aren’t in Las Vegas yet because of a customs issue. They are expected to arrive Tuesday, according to Ontario-based manufacturer Brian’s Custom Sports, and that doesn’t give him enough time to break them in before playing the New Jersey Devils.

His red and black Chicago Blackhawks pads will have to do for another game. Maybe more, because while Lehner said he is not superstitious, but he’s also afraid to mess with a good thing.

“I just don’t change pads,” Lehner said. “If I’m playing good in the ones that I have I really don’t want to change. Hopefully it’s going to take some time to get into the new ones.”

New armor is done pic.twitter.com/NHnAY6ipY7 — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) February 28, 2020

That means Lehner’s fashion could remain mismatched for a few games. His black and red equipment clashed with the Knights’ gray jerseys in his debut Friday, four days after the Blackhawks traded him.

His look may be slightly better Tuesday because his Knights gloves and blockers have arrived. But if he has his druthers the former Vezina Trophy finalist won’t wear a full matching outfit in a game for a while.

“(It’s) probably going to take a little bit to get into (the new pads),” Lehner said.

Special day

The Knights played host to some happy kids Monday.

Six children skated at the end of the team’s practice thanks to Make-A-Wish. They will attend the Knights’ game Tuesday and sound the rally siren.

“It puts a lot of things in perspective,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “You lose a game, you’re not feeling great and you come in and spend some time with these kids.

“It’s just a great day all around.”

Also, a group of young patients from UMC Children’s Hospital participated in a “Player for a Day” event at City National Arena on Monday afternoon. Approximately 20 kids signed contracts with the Knights before receiving hockey and skating lessons.

Pacioretty plays hero

Overlooked in the Knights’ 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday was an act of kindness by left wing Max Pacioretty.

He collided with Kings center Blake Lizotte in the third period, causing both to fall to the ice. Pacioretty wrapped his arm around Lizotte’s head as they toppled, shielding his opponent from a potential head or neck injury.

Max Pacioretty prevents a potential head injury for Blaze Lizotte by quickly putting his arm under Lizotte's head after they collided 👏 pic.twitter.com/IMx3PUovHr — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) March 2, 2020

“You have contact like that, just trying to break the fall a little bit so it’s not too hard on him,” Pacioretty said. “Just an instinct thing.”

