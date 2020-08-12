Robin Lehner stops ex-team as Golden Knights open with win

Robin Lehner finished with 19 saves against his former team, and the Golden Knights pulled away for a 4-1 victory over Chicago to open the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Chicago Blackhawks' Matthew Highmore (36) tries to screen as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes the save during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (19) and Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) rough it up during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) looks for the puck on a shot from Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) is helped to the bench by Mark Stone (61) and Paul Stastny (26) after losing a skate blade during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek (68) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) battle in front of Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) celebrates a Vegas goal against Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek (68) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Cousins (21) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) looks back after a goaly by Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) waits as the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) makes the save on Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) as Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan (44) defends during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) makes the save on Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks' David Kampf (64) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) as Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) defends during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner loses his skate blade for the second time during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek (68) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) is congratulated for a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy (5) skates by as Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) and Paul Stastny (26) celebrate a goal during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks' Alex Nylander (92) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks' goalie Corey Crawford gives up a goal to the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) allows a goal to Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) as Patrick Kane (88) looks at the puck during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

A new era for the Golden Knights began Tuesday with goaltender Robin Lehner taking over in the crease for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Aside from a finicky skate blade, it couldn’t have started much better.

Lehner finished with 19 saves against his former team, and the Knights pulled away for a 4-1 victory over Chicago to open the Western Conference quarterfinals at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Reilly Smith scored twice in the third period and finished with three points.

Shea Theodore and William Carrier added second-period goals for the Knights, who won for the ninth time in 10 all-time meetings against Chicago in the regular season and playoffs.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday.

The Knights weren’t crisp and struggled to create scoring chances as Chicago clogged the middle of the ice, but broke through with two goals 2:17 apart in the second period to take control.

Theodore continued his emergence with his third goal of the postseason to put the Knights on top 1-0. He moved in from the right point and slinged a shot that beat Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford to the glove side at 7:22.

Carrier made it a 2-0 lead at 9:09 when he jammed home a loose puck in the crease after Ryan Reaves threw a shot on net. The Blackhawks challenged that Reaves was offside entering the zone, but video replay upheld the goal.

However, a mistake by Theodore allowed Chicago to cut the deficit in half at 10:51.

Theodore whiffed on a pass with Chicago’s Brandon Saad in hot pursuit and was stripped of the puck. Saad left it for the onrushing David Kampf, who went high over Lehner’s glove for a short-handed goal.

In the third period, Smith gave the Knights a 3-1 advantage at 3:32 when Crawford couldn’t handle his shot from the right wing. He added a second less than five minutes later, lifting a backhand over Crawford after gathering a pass from Jonathan Marchessault.

Left wing Max Pacioretty, who led the Knights in scoring during the regular season, made his postseason debut after missing the exhibition and all three round-robin games while recovering from a minor injury that was not related to a positive COVID-19 test.

“It felt good, but it felt like my first game in five months,” Pacioretty said in an interview during the first intermission.

The Blackhawks were last in the Central Division and out of the playoff picture when the NHL season paused March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were sellers at the trade deadline and sent Lehner to the Knights for backup goalie Malcolm Subban, a prospect and a second-round pick.

But the Blackhawks upset Edmonton in four games during the qualifying round to set up an unlikely matchup against the top-seeded Knights.

Lehner, who was critical of his lack of playing time in Chicago, tweeted a GIF with the caption “Awkward Alert” after learning the Knights’ first-round opponent.

He won the starting netminder job from Marc-Andre Fleury with a strong training camp and two wins in the round robin, then kept his former club in check.

Lehner’s lone trouble came in the second period when the blade on his left skate popped out on two occasions.

Lehner scrambled to keep the puck out the first time and was fortunate Drake Caggiula hit the post not long after Jonathan Toews hit the crossbar in the opening minute.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.