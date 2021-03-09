Short-handed Golden Knights lose to Minnesota Wild

Leading scorer Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo sat out the Golden Knights’ loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) moves the puck downice against Minnesota Wild's Nico Strum (7) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen (34) gets ready for the puck shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 8, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek (14), of Sweden, handles the puck against Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 8, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello (36) sneaks the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 8, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) handles the puck against Minnesota Wild's Nick Bjugstad (27) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 8, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello (36) handles the puck against Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 8, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Carson Soucy (21) and Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) go after the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Golden Knights couldn’t overcome the absence of their two highest-paid players Monday and lost 2-0 to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Leading scorer Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo sat out with an undisclosed injury, as the Knights saw their season-high six-game winning streak come to an end.

Stone missed the third period of Saturday’s win at San Jose, and coach Pete DeBoer said after the game he was held out as a precaution. Pietrangelo blocked a shot with his left arm during the final three minutes of that game and was in discomfort on the bench for the remainder of the 4-0 victory over the Sharks.

Marc-Andre Fleury started for the 12th time in the past 13 games and was outdueled by Wild rookie goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, who won his seventh straight start.

The Knights were shut out for the second time this season after scoring four or more goals in each of their past four games.

Kevin Fiala had the first goal for the Wild when he finished off an odd-man rush at 10:51 of the first period. Jonas Brodin added an empty-net goal with six seconds left

