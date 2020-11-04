81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Golden Knights

Silver Knights to open Lifeguard Arena on Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2020 - 3:55 pm
 

The Henderson Silver Knights will open the doors to their practice facility, Lifeguard Arena, at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The 120,000-square-foot hockey facility, built in partnership in Henderson, will give the Silver Knights a home while helping expand the Golden Knights’ youth programs. The Silver Knights will play their games at Orleans Arena for two years before a new rink is built at the Henderson Event Center.

Lifeguard Arena, which has a similar design to City National Arena, features two sheets of ice, retail space, meeting space and team space for the Silver Knights. It will also have a McKenzie River Pizza restaurant and Public Works Coffee Bar that will open at a later date.

The Silver Knights’ retail store on site will open at 10 a.m. and have the team’s jerseys, which will be revealed Monday night, on sale.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
2
ELECTION BETTING BLOG: Biden moves to -1,250 favorite over Trump
ELECTION BETTING BLOG: Biden moves to -1,250 favorite over Trump
3
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
4
Donald Trump’s odds vs. Joe Biden slump after overnight surge
Donald Trump’s odds vs. Joe Biden slump after overnight surge
5
4 dead, 1 hurt in police shooting in Henderson
4 dead, 1 hurt in police shooting in Henderson
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST