Silver Knights to open Lifeguard Arena on Tuesday

The Henderson Silver Knights will open the doors to their practice facility, Lifeguard Arena, at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In this Oct. 26, 2020, file photo, Darren Eliot, vice president of hockey programming and facility operations speaks to the Review-Journal at the Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The 120,000-square-foot hockey facility, built in partnership in Henderson, will give the Silver Knights a home while helping expand the Golden Knights’ youth programs. The Silver Knights will play their games at Orleans Arena for two years before a new rink is built at the Henderson Event Center.

Lifeguard Arena, which has a similar design to City National Arena, features two sheets of ice, retail space, meeting space and team space for the Silver Knights. It will also have a McKenzie River Pizza restaurant and Public Works Coffee Bar that will open at a later date.

The Silver Knights’ retail store on site will open at 10 a.m. and have the team’s jerseys, which will be revealed Monday night, on sale.

