59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Stone won’t face punishment for play that injured Stars defenseman

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) eyes the net as he skates the puck closer during an N ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) eyes the net as he skates the puck closer during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) looks to great Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) as b ...
Knights’ Stone says he was tripped on play that injured Stars defenseman
3 takeaways: Knights squander 2-goal lead, fall to Stars in OT
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) pushes off teammate Nicolas Hague (14) as he gets clos ...
Ex-Knights goalie gets new contract, while current starter still waits
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) takes a moment after making a save during an NHL hocke ...
Graney: Knights goalie appears to turn corner in win over Panthers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2025 - 3:17 pm
 

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will not face any disciplinary action for his tripping penalty on Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen on Tuesday, the NHL confirmed to the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Stone was called for the penalty 7:56 into the third period after colliding with Heiskanen’s knee. Heiskanen was helped down the tunnel and did not return to the game. The Stars won 4-3 in overtime.

A replay showed Stone’s left skate appeared to come in contact with Dallas center Roope Hintz’s stick, causing Stone to lose balance.

“I’m looking to angle him out and get a change to be honest. I go to reach to try to angle him out and I’m not sure who it was tripped me as I was falling forward,” Stone said Tuesday. “You never want to see guys get hurt. I really hope he’s all right.”

The Stars did not practice or provide an update on Heiskanen on Wednesday.

Stone, 32, has never been fined or suspended by the NHL during his seven-year tenure with the Knights. He’s faced supplemental discipline only once in his 677-game career, when he was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head in 2015 while a member of the Ottawa Senators.

“(Heiskanen’s) a great player. He’s a great guy,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday. “A ton of respect for the way he plays. But the way we saw it, Stoney got tripped and kind of lost his balance.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES