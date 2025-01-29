Stone won’t face punishment for play that injured Stars defenseman

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will not face discipline from the NHL for a play that injured Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, the league confirmed Wednesday.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) eyes the net as he skates the puck closer during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will not face any disciplinary action for his tripping penalty on Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen on Tuesday, the NHL confirmed to the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Stone was called for the penalty 7:56 into the third period after colliding with Heiskanen’s knee. Heiskanen was helped down the tunnel and did not return to the game. The Stars won 4-3 in overtime.

A replay showed Stone’s left skate appeared to come in contact with Dallas center Roope Hintz’s stick, causing Stone to lose balance.

Miro Heiskanen went to the dressing room after Mark Stone clipped his leg. Heiskanen needed assistance to leave the ice. pic.twitter.com/CiF3dMOaRe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2025

“I’m looking to angle him out and get a change to be honest. I go to reach to try to angle him out and I’m not sure who it was tripped me as I was falling forward,” Stone said Tuesday. “You never want to see guys get hurt. I really hope he’s all right.”

The Stars did not practice or provide an update on Heiskanen on Wednesday.

Stone, 32, has never been fined or suspended by the NHL during his seven-year tenure with the Knights. He’s faced supplemental discipline only once in his 677-game career, when he was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head in 2015 while a member of the Ottawa Senators.

“(Heiskanen’s) a great player. He’s a great guy,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday. “A ton of respect for the way he plays. But the way we saw it, Stoney got tripped and kind of lost his balance.”

