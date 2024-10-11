Welcome back: Knights claim forward for 2nd time this week

The Golden Knights can’t let forward Raphael Lavoie go. They claimed the 24-year-old forward off waivers Friday for the second time this week.

Calgary Flames goalie Devin Cooley, center, and Jarred Tinordi (26) watch as Edmonton Oilers' Raphael Lavoie (62) carries the puck past the net during second-period preseason NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP)

Raphael Lavoie is a Golden Knight for real this time.

The Knights claimed the 24-year-old for the second time this week Friday and assigned him to the Silver Knights.

Lavoie was first placed on waivers by the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. The Knights claimed him Monday, but put him back on waivers Tuesday.

The Oilers then claimed him Wednesday and made Lavoie a healthy scratch in their 6-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Edmonton placed him on waivers again Thursday.

The Knights were there waiting to scoop him up again. No other team put in a claim for Lavoie this time, which means he can be assigned to Henderson without going through waivers again.

“He’s a player I think the organization has liked for a long time,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He’ll start (in Henderson) and we’ll go from there.”

Lavoie, a 2019 second-round pick by the Oilers, is coming off his best pro season. He had 28 goals and 22 assists in 66 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors last year.

Lavoie has made seven NHL appearances in his career.

The Silver Knights begin their regular season on the road against the Texas Stars on Friday.

