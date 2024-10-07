Knights claim 2 forwards off waivers, but lose 1 themselves

The Golden Knights added two forwards via the waiver wire Monday, but they also lost one of their roster cuts to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Golden Knights center Zach Aston-Reese (20) moves the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Chris Wagner (14) closes in during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights claimed two forwards off waivers Monday and lost one.

The Knights picked up Raphael Lavoie and Cole Schwindt off the wire with NHL teams trimming their rosters before the start of the season. They lost preseason standout Zach Aston-Reese, who was claimed by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Lavoie was a second-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2019. He had a career-high 50 points with the Oilers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, last season.

The 24-year-old right wing has not scored a point in seven career NHL games.

Schwindt was a third-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2019. He was part of the trade that sent right wing Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers and himself, forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to the Calgary Flames.

Schwindt scored 36 points in 70 games last season for the Flames’ AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers. The 23-year-old also has not scored a point in seven career NHL games.

Aston-Reese, 30, had a strong training camp that earned him an NHL opportunity, just not with the Knights. He was battling for the team’s open spot at fourth-line left wing, but the job went to veteran forward Tanner Pearson instead.

Aston-Reese scored two goals in the Knights’ 6-1 preseason victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 1.

