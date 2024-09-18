What to watch for as Golden Knights begin training camp

Training camp is going to look different for the Golden Knights this season. Among the storylines are who will replace Jonathan Marchessault on the first line.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes save close to Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the second period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) slams Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) whips a pass up the ice while Stars defenseman Chris Tanev (3) works against him during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) attempts to break away with the puck while Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) thwarts him during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) battles at the net with Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The cooler weather means one thing for hockey fans: The Golden Knights are getting ready for the season.

Training camp begins Thursday at City National Arena, and it will feel different because of who isn’t on the roster anymore.

The Knights will be looking to redeem themselves from last season’s first-round playoff exit against the Dallas Stars, ending their Stanley Cup title defense earlier than they expected.

“We play to win. This organization looks to win every year,” captain Mark Stone said Sept. 3 at the Knights’ golf classic. “The players want to win every year. Our motivation never changes. We’ve got some new blood that wants to win, as well. I’m excited with what we got.”

Here are five storylines as the Knights begin to prepare for their season opener Oct. 9 against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena:

1. Who replaces Marchessault?

It’s been the main question since July 1 when Jonathan Marchessault signed a five-year contract with the Nashville Predators.

The tentative answer will come when the first batch of line rushes are unveiled.

Options are far and wide as to how the Knights will replace their all-time leading scorer and the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP.

The easy answer is any player should fit next to Jack Eichel at first-line right wing.

Three-time 20-goal scorer Victor Olofsson, a former teammate of Eichel’s with the Buffalo Sabres, should get a shot.

Coach Bruce Cassidy also could explore the youth route with Pavel Dorofeyev or newcomer Alexander Holtz, acquired in a draft-day trade with the New Jersey Devils.

There also might be a case for Stone to be moved back to the top line.

2. Fourth-line left wing

Marchessault isn’t the only Original Misfit the Knights have to replace.

William Carrier’s departure to Carolina after signing a six-year contract with the Hurricanes creates a hole on the “identity” fourth line.

Carrier played 372 games in seven seasons with the Knights. Injuries kept him out of the lineup more times than he would have liked.

The Knights had to explore their options no matter how beloved Carrier was in the organization.

No one can replace the wrecking-ball-like mentality Carrier brought on the forecheck. That will be one glaring difference on the line occupied by center Nicolas Roy and right wing Keegan Kolesar.

Brett Howden is the clubhouse leader given his familiarity with the line and that he’s played 173 games with the team.

He won’t be short on competition. For instance, this would be the time for Jonas Rondbjerg to challenge for a full-time NHL job.

Rondbjerg, the Knights’ third-round pick from 2017, has developed into a reliable penalty killer when called up. He’s appeared in 63 games in three seasons and is at least in the conversation for the 13th forward spot.

The Knights also signed veteran penalty killer Zach Aston-Reese and are bringing in former Stanley Cup champion Tanner Pearson on a tryout deal.

3. Healthy Hertl

The end of last season left the Knights wondering what could have been had they had more time to play together after the trade deadline.

No one felt that impact more than center Tomas Hertl.

Cassidy had a difficult time figuring out where to put the 30-year-old the Knights acquired at the deadline. He didn’t play his first game until April 8 after recovering from knee surgery.

Hertl didn’t mesh with linemates. He had one goal in the seven-game series against Dallas while playing up and down the lineup.

Hertl took plenty of blame for his playoff performance, saying he “definitely felt like I could be better. I don’t think it was my game and what I can bring to the team.

“It’s not the easiest, especially coming to a new team,” Hertl said May 7. “Definitely wasn’t easy, but at the same time, everyone tried to make it really easy for me.”

A full training camp and getting used to Cassidy’s system should make for an easier transition no matter who his wingers are.

4. Blue line questions

It’s easy to suggest the Knights will roll with the same six defensemen they had in the playoffs.

If that’s the case, they will carry eight defensemen on the opening night roster unless something changes.

Kaedan Korczak is the wild card in this scenario. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said upon signing Korczak to a two-year deal July 1 that he’s ready to be an everyday NHL defenseman.

Korczak, 23, is no longer waivers exempt and can’t be sent to the Silver Knights without going through waivers. It’s either the NHL roster or nothing.

What that means for Shea Theodore or Zach Whitecloud is unclear. Theodore is in the final season of a seven-year contract, and Whitecloud has four years left at $2.75 million average annual value including this season.

No idea is too far-fetched at this point, but it does make for an intriguing couple of weeks.

5. Eyes on the goalies

It’s Adin Hill’s net until further notice. Ilya Samsonov is right behind him.

The Knights’ new tandem will debut for the first time since they traded Logan Thompson to the Washington Capitals during the NHL draft.

The move signified Hill as the unquestioned No. 1, with Samsonov, coming off a down season in Toronto, as his backup.

It’s the start of an important season for Hill after appearing in a career-high 35 games last season and missing time because of a lower-body injury. Though he struggled in the final month, he allowed four goals total in Games 5 to 7 against Dallas after replacing Thompson.

“I’m trying to make sure I do whatever I can this summer to try and be injury-free next season,” Hill said May 7. “Just trying to uncover every stone to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Golden Knights training camp roster

Forwards: Zach Aston-Reese, Ivan Barbashev, Braeden Bowman, Jakub Brabenec, Brendan Brisson, Cal Burke, Mathieu Cataford, Grigori Denisenko, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Ben Hemmerling, Tomas Hertl, Alexander Holtz, Brett Howden, Mikael Huchette, Bear Hughes, Jett Jones, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Tanner Laczynski, Jacob Mathieu, Riley McKay, Mitch McLain, Mason Morelli, Victor Olofsson, Tanner Pearson, Simon Pinard, Gage Quinney, Jonas Rondbjerg, Nicolas Roy, Matyas Sapovaliv, Shane Smith, Sloan Stanick, Mark Stone, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen

Defensemen: Jake Bischoff, Daniil Chayka, Artur Cholach, Lukas Cormier, Joe Fleming, Mason Geertsen, Robert Hagg, Nicolas Hague, Noah Hanifin, Brandon Hickey, Ben Hutton, Viliam Kmec, Kaedan Korczak, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Dysin Mayo, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo, Christoffer Sedoff, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud

Goaltenders: Adin Hill, Carl Lindbom, Ilya Samsonov, Isaiah Saville, Akira Schmid, Jesper Vikman