What we’ve learned from Knights’ preseason so far: Vet pushes for role

The Golden Knights’ roster is starting to take shape after a round of roster cuts Saturday. Here are three things we’ve learned from the team’s preseason so far.

Things are starting to take shape for the Golden Knights 10 days into training camp.

The Knights don’t know their entire 23-man roster after three preseason games, but there are small hints about which players coach Bruce Cassidy is leaning toward keeping before the Oct. 9 season opener against the Colorado Avalanche.

The team cut 28 players Saturday to trim its roster to 29. Cassidy said the Knights’ final three preseason games will feature lineups close to the one they will use opening night. There won’t be much time for roster hopefuls to state their case.

Here are three things we’ve learned about the 2024-25 Knights so far:

1. Pearson’s job to lose

Left wing Tanner Pearson is close to turning his professional tryout agreement into an NHL contract.

The 32-year-old veteran has skated on the Knights’ fourth line the last two games with center Brett Howden and right wing Keegan Kolesar. Pearson looks like a natural fit. The 2014 Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings brings physicality, a key trait given the fourth-line left wing spot used to belong to bruising Original Misfit William Carrier.

Pearson has looked good in the offensive zone as well. He’s been tough in the corners and has won battles to maintain puck possession for the Knights. That’s exactly what Cassidy is looking for from his fourth line.

Pearson’s primary assist on Kolesar’s goal in Friday’s 5-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club showed what he can bring to the table. He won a battle for the puck in the offensive zone, used his size to cut inside and set up Kolesar for a one-timer.

Pearson, who has two 20-goal seasons, should make the team if he keeps showing he can do that consistently. His chances may be affected by how the rest of the lineup shakes out. Nicolas Roy could always move from third-line right wing to fourth-line center and bump Howden to the wing, putting Pearson’s potential role in flux.

2. Forward battle up in the air

Pearson has made a strong case to be the Knights’ 12th forward. The team still has to decide who will be its extra forward if it elects to start the season with eight defensemen.

The competition for the last spot is between Jonas Rondbjerg, Zach-Aston Reese and Tanner Laczynski. All three could still battle Pearson for playing time on the fourth line as well.

Rondbjerg may be the leader in the clubhouse. He’s a good penalty killer and is responsible in his own zone.

“(Making the roster) is my goal,” Rondbjerg said. “I’m coming in every day to try and prove I’m worth a spot.”

Laczynski has at least made the Knights’ choice difficult thanks to his scoring ability. But the organization may decide it’s better for him to start the year in Henderson and be a call-up option in case of an injury.

3. Second power-play unit in flux

The Knights’ top power-play unit is set in stone. Their second unit is still sorting through a few things.

Cassidy hasn’t determined whether to use three forwards and two defensemen with that group or go with four forwards and one defenseman.

What is clear is center William Karlsson will anchor that unit. Roy and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev are likely to be part of it as well. The Knights could figure other things out this week, as Cassidy said the team hasn’t worked on its power play too much yet.

Defenseman Noah Hanifin will quarterback the first unit. Defenseman Shea Theodore, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo or both could be on the second unit.

“It’ll be, with two (defensemen), sometimes a shooting unit,” Cassidy said. “Karly’s a big part of that second unit. Nic Roy has been in front, so who’s the bumper guy? That’s what we’re going to be looking for.”

