‘You grow up dreaming of playing in it,’ Knights say of Winter Classic

The Golden Knights are excited to play in the NHL’s 2024 Winter Classic against the Kraken on Monday in the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park.

Paul Cotter once wrote in school that his dream was to attend a Winter Classic game.

The Golden Knights left wing would throw a party every year for the NHL’s marquee event of the regular season. He and his friends would pick a player and follow them around the outdoor rink — Cotter was particular to Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby — while playing with miniature sticks in his basement.

He and the rest of the Knights will need to wait another year to attend a Winter Classic. They will being playing in one instead.

The Knights will face the Kraken at noon Monday at the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park. It will be a nationally televised showcase for the NHL’s two newest franchises in the largest stage the league has to offer before the playoffs.

It also will create unforgettable memories for the players, their friends and their families. Those who have experienced a Winter Classic can’t wait to do so again.

“You grow up dreaming of playing in it,” said center Jack Eichel, who played in the 2018 edition with the Buffalo Sabres at the New York Mets’ Citi Field. “To be able to do it, you’re back outside, the venue, the whole spectacle, it’s pretty special. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great couple days for us as a group.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy, who took part in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium with the Boston Bruins, was candid Saturday about what the matchup means.

He didn’t try to pretend the journey to Seattle was just another business trip for the Knights. Not when they’re going to be playing outdoors in an event that will feature player introductions from rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot.

“It’s not one of 82 games,” Cassidy said. “It’s not. It’s a different feeling and a different atmosphere, so you should soak it all in. That’s the way I’m looking at it.”

There are so many things that make the Winter Classic special.

The players get to bring guests to experience the event with them. The NHL carves out time for a family skate on the outdoor rink.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said his four children woke up Saturday excited, saying “we’re going to Seattle!”

“They’re at the point where they get it,” said Pietrangelo, who played in the 2017 Winter Classic with the Blues at the St. Louis Cardinals’ Busch Stadium before his kids were born. “They get to come on the ice with us, too, right? So the kids, they’re bringing their skates. For them, it’s a cool opportunity to skate around with dad.”

Both teams also get custom jerseys for the game and are featured in the docuseries “Road to the NHL Winter Classic,” airing on TNT and Max, leading up to the event.

There also are custom outfits for the players’ walk to the locker room. The Bruins and Penguins wore classic Red Sox and Pirates uniforms before last year’s game at Boston’s Fenway Park, for example.

The Knights have something of their own planned but are keeping it secret. Cassidy, Cotter and Pietrangelo declined to spill the beans when asked.

“I’m aware of it, but I will not reveal it no matter what you say,” Cassidy said. “I think you’ll enjoy it. I really do. They made a good choice.”

The Knights are excited for all of it.

The year 2023 always will be precious to the franchise because it’s when the team hoisted the Stanley Cup for the first time.

The Winter Classic won’t quite be the same. But it’s a special way to get 2024 started, even if it means Cotter can’t check a certain item off his bucket list for another year.

“I guess playing in it is a step up,” he said. “It should be really cool for me and my family to be a part of it.”

