Here’s what the rink for Knights-Kraken Winter Classic could look like

The NHL released a rendering Thursday of what the rink for the Winter Classic between the Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken could look like.

A rendering of what T-Mobile Park in Seattle could look like for the NHL's Winter Classic between the Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken on New Year's Day. (Courtesy NHL)

It’s almost time for the marquee game of the Golden Knights’ regular season.

The NHL released an illustrated preview Thursday of what the rink could look like for the Knights’ matchup against the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 Winter Classic, the league’s annual outdoor game on New Year’s Day. This year’s game takes place at the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park and will be shown on TNT.

The NHL, in collaboration with Seattle-based Hotopp Creative Studio, were inspired by Seattle’s world-famous seaport, marinas and the mythical sea monster from which the Kraken draws its name to design the setup. The nautical theme is visible throughout.

The rink will be at the center of T-Mobile Park, atop oceanic topographic maps that convey the region’s waters of Puget Sound. Docks and piers surround the rink, providing entry points onto the field for the Knights and Kraken. Exposed areas of illustrated water within the snow and ice landscape feature a real auxiliary rink and boats, including a shipwrecked vessel capsized by the mysterious sea creature, that will serve as the main entertainment stage. The iceberg floating behind the team benches features an NHL compass representing the Pacific Northwest.

The game will feature entertainment throughout.

Seattle native Sir Mix-A-Lot will perform during player introductions. The band Heart will take the stage during the first intermission. The second break will feature a tribute to Seattle sports, which will include appearances by Jay Buhner, Jamal Crawford, Matt Hasselbeck, Walter Jones, Steve Largent, Marshawn Lynch, Edgar Martinez, Jack Sikma, Isaiah Thomas, Lenny Wilkens and Dan Wilson.

There also will be a free two-day fanfest leading up to the game at the Lumen Field North Lot in Seattle. There will be numerous fan-friendly experiences, such as interactives, giveaways, food and a special appearance by the Stanley Cup.

The Knights will be playing in their second outdoor game in franchise history. They lost to the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline as part of the “NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe” event.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.